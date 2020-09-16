Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carbohydrate that novel coronavirus uses to infect cells identified

The first approach works by removing heparan sulphate with enzymes, and the second uses heparin as bait to lure and bind the coronavirus away from human cells, according to the researchers. Heparin, a form of heparan sulphate, is already a widely used medication to prevent and treat blood clots, suggesting that an approved drug might be repurposed to reduce virus infection, they said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:31 IST
Carbohydrate that novel coronavirus uses to infect cells identified

Scientists have identified a key carbohydrate molecule, called heparan sulphate, which the novel coronavirus uses to infect human cells, an advance that may provide a potential new approach for preventing and treating COVID-19. The molecule ACE2 sits like a doorknob on the outer surfaces of the cells that line the lungs, and researchers know that SARS-CoV-2 virus primarily uses it to enter these cells and establish respiratory infections.

The study, published in the journal Cell, found that SARS-CoV-2 can't grab onto ACE2 without heparan sulphate, which is also found on lung cell surfaces and acts as a co-receptor for viral entry. "ACE2 is only part of the story. It isn't the whole picture," said Jeffrey Esko, a professor at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine in the US.

The team demonstrated two approaches that can reduce the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to infect human cells cultured in the lab by approximately 80 to 90 per cent. The first approach works by removing heparan sulphate with enzymes, and the second uses heparin as bait to lure and bind the coronavirus away from human cells, according to the researchers.

Heparin, a form of heparan sulphate, is already a widely used medication to prevent and treat blood clots, suggesting that an approved drug might be repurposed to reduce virus infection, they said. The team uncovered the exact part of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that interacts with heparin -- the receptor binding domain.

The researchers found that when heparin is bound, the receptor binding domain opens up and increases binding to ACE2. The virus must bind both heparan sulphate on the cell surface and ACE2 in order to get inside human lung cells grown in a laboratory dish, they said.

With this viral entry mechanism established, the researchers next set about trying to disrupt it. They found that enzymes that remove heparin sulphate from cell surfaces prevent SARS-CoV-2 from gaining entry into cells.

Similarly, treatment with heparin also blocked infection, according to the researchers. The heparin treatment worked as an anti-viral at doses currently given to patients, even when the researchers removed the anticoagulant region of the protein -- the part responsible for preventing blood clots, they said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations grew that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.The Federal Reserves decision is due at 18...

Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case

Actor-couple Diganth Machale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to ap...

3 held for attack on Raina's relatives; former cricketer reaches Pathankot

The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case of attack on former cricketer Suresh Rainas relatives in Pathankot with the arrest of three persons. Those arrested are members of an inter-state gang of robbers, they added.Ele...

Dubai's DP World to partner with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

Dubais DP World is partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israels two main ports and to examine opening a direct shipping line between the two Middle East states, it said on Wednesday.The announcement came a day after Israel and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020