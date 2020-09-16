Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,690 in UP; cases over 3.30 lakh

The state now has 67,002 active COVID-19 cases and 2,58,573 people have recovered from the disease till date, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 4,690 and the total number of cases has risen to 3,30,265, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:33 IST
COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,690 in UP; cases over 3.30 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With 86 fresh fatalities, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,690 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, while the tally of cases climbed to 3,30,265 with 6,337 more people testing positive for the viral disease. The state now has 67,002 active COVID-19 cases and 2,58,573 people have recovered from the disease till date, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 4,690 and the total number of cases has risen to 3,30,265, he added. While 6,337 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in a span of 24 hours, the number of patients discharged was 6,476, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 78.29 per cent.

More than 1.5 lakh tests for detecting COVID-19 were conducted on Tuesday, raising the total number of such tests carried out in the state to over 78 lakh, he said. Presently, 35,415 patients are in home isolation, which is 52.85 per cent of the active cases, the official said.

Among the patients, 13.91 per cent is in the age group of 0-20 years, the maximum of 48.42 per cent is in the age group 21-40 years, 28.77 per cent is in the age group of 41-60 years and 8.9 per cent is in the age group of 60 years and above, he said. Prasad said a drive would be conducted from October 1-15 to identify the children who could not be vaccinated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that these children will be vaccinated in a special campaign run from November to January.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations grew that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.The Federal Reserves decision is due at 18...

Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case

Actor-couple Diganth Machale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to ap...

3 held for attack on Raina's relatives; former cricketer reaches Pathankot

The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case of attack on former cricketer Suresh Rainas relatives in Pathankot with the arrest of three persons. Those arrested are members of an inter-state gang of robbers, they added.Ele...

Dubai's DP World to partner with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

Dubais DP World is partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israels two main ports and to examine opening a direct shipping line between the two Middle East states, it said on Wednesday.The announcement came a day after Israel and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020