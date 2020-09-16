Muzaffarnagar records 103 fresh COVID-19 cases
District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said COVID-19 test results of 310 samples were received on Wednesday and 103 of these came back positive. A total of 81 patients recovered on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 2,418, she said.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:02 IST
Muzaffarnagar's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,156 on Wednesday as 103 more people tested positive for the disease in the district, while the death toll mounted to 50 with one more fatality, a senior official said. District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said COVID-19 test results of 310 samples were received on Wednesday and 103 of these came back positive.
A total of 81 patients recovered on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 2,418, she said. The district magistrate held a meeting via videoconferencing with teams of doctors at the COVID-19 hospital and took stock of the facilities being provided to patients.
