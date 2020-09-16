Rajasthan reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 1,279

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded 15 more coronavirus fatalities, taking the overall toll in the state to 1,279, according to a health department bulletin. The state also reported 1,782 new cases on Wednesday. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 1,07,680 and of these 17,049 people are under treatment, it said.

As per the bulletin, 89,352 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the coronavirus death toll has reached 304, followed by 127 in Jodhpur, 99 in Bikaner, 90 each in Ajmer and Kota, 73 in Bharatpur, 51 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 38 in Udaipur, 31 in Alwar, 27 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

The fresh cases included 367 in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 126 in Kota, 101 in Alwar, 100 in Ajmer, 80 in Udaipur besides the cases reported from other districts of the state.