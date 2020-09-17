Left Menu
City civic body issues show-cause notice to 36 hospitals for not allocating 50% beds for COVID patients

It has warned that, any failure to comply with the same will be "viewed seriously" and action will be initiated under the relevant provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, which include suspension of registration, fine and even imprisonment. Among the hospitals that have been issued final show cause notice include- 21 with over hundred beds, 10 with 50- 100 beds and five with 20-50 beds.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:05 IST
The city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has issued the final show-cause notice to 36 private hospitals for violating the Karnataka government's mandate to allocate 50 per cent beds for the treatment of COVID infected. It has warned that, any failure to comply with the same will be "viewed seriously" and action will be initiated under the relevant provisions of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, which include suspension of registration, fine and even imprisonment.

Among the hospitals that have been issued final show cause notice include- 21 with over hundred beds, 10 with 50- 100 beds and five with 20-50 beds. "It is mandatory for private hospitals to allocate 50 per cent of the beds for the treatment of COVID infected.

Notices have been issued by BBMP to 36 private hospitals in Bengaluru who are denying treatment to those infected in violation of government rules. It is certain that strict action will be taken against hospitals violating law," Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted. In one such final show cause notice issued to a private hospital on Wednesday, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has said that it has been observed that the hospital has not complied with the directions of the government to notify and make available the mandated 50 per cent of the beds for patients referred by it.

Noting that even after blocking beds on the online portal of BBMP, patients requiring COVID treatment were being turned away stating beds were not available, the notice to a hospital said, this reveals that beds which are supposed to be reserved for government are being allocated to private patients. "Hence, under relevant sections of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017 and Disaster Management Act, 2005 you are hereby directed to immediately comply with provision of the mandated number of beds within 48 hours and report the same," it said.

It further said if the hospital failed to comply with the directions, action would be taken against under Sec 15 of KPME Act and also under provisions of the Disaster Management Act also. Hospitals have also been directed to update on the official portal, details of all government referred patients and private patients so that the actual COVID-19 patient bed occupancy is reflected.

They have also been directed to also give information about the occupancy of the beds by non-Covid patients under various categories of beds as well.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

