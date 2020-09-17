FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases are expected to pass 30 million on Thursday, with India firmly in focus as the latest epicentre after reporting yet another record jump in daily infections.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Only 14% of coronavirus test results in England came back within 24 hours last week, a sharp fall from the week before, according to data that adds to pressure on a government fending off criticism that its strategy is collapsing.

* The Czech Health Ministry said bars and restaurants across the country would have to close between midnight and 6:00 a.m. starting on Friday evening. * Belarus is planning a 100-person trial of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine.

AMERICAS * WHO's top emergency expert, when asked about contradictory remarks by President Donald Trump and U.S. health officials, said it was important for all countries to have "consistent messaging" for their public.

* President Trump said on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in the United States by the end of 2020, months earlier than a top government health official predicted earlier in the day. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly three months, as states said restrictions will be further relaxed. * The Philippines is considering allowing more nurses and other medical professionals to leave for jobs abroad after banning them from travel so they can fight coronavirus at home.

* The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that the coronavirus is driving discrimination towards vulnerable communities in Asia, including migrants and foreigners. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* International passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi airport will now have to wear a tracking device while they complete a mandatory 14-day home quarantine, according to state-owned Etihad Airways. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* If Moderna Inc's vaccine proves to be at least 70 percent effective, the company plans to seek emergency authorization for its use in high-risk groups. * An experimental COVID-19 therapy using blood plasma, developed by Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and its partners, is scheduled to begin a late-stage clinical trial.

* South Korea has approved Celltrion Inc's experimental treatment for Phase 2/3 clinical trials, as the firm plans to seek an emergency use authorization. * More than 170 countries have joined WHO's COVAX facility to boost development of vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * An OPEC+ technical panel warned that a rise in cases in some countries may curb oil demand despite signs of economic recovery and initial indications of a decline in oil stocks, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

* The European Central Bank gave euro zone banks relief worth 73 billion euros from a key capital requirement in order to help them keep credit flowing. * The Bank of England said Britain's economy had performed better than it had expected as recently as last month but its policymakers had been briefed on how the central bank could cut rates below zero if needed.

* Bank of Japan signalled its readiness to ramp up stimulus if job losses from the coronavirus crisis heighten the risk of deflation. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Devika Syamnath; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Chizu Nomiyama)