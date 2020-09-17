Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa tourism sector cautiously hopeful as borders set to reopen

South Africa's pandemic-battered tourism sector on Thursday welcomed a government decision to allow international travel from Oct. 1 but officials worried restrictions on key markets facing high infection rates could curtail any recovery. Travel from countries with high infection rates, meanwhile, may be restricted, Ramaphosa said in his announcement. Last year, South Africa welcomed over 10 million foreign visitors.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:10 IST
S.Africa tourism sector cautiously hopeful as borders set to reopen

South Africa's pandemic-battered tourism sector on Thursday welcomed a government decision to allow international travel from Oct. 1 but officials worried restrictions on key markets facing high infection rates could curtail any recovery. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday eased lockdown restrictions, among the world's strictest at the height of South Africa's outbreak, in a bid to revive the economy.

Uncertainty over still unpublished travel regulations however, is tempering hopes of a quick recovery for the tourism sector, which contributes nearly 9% of GDP but has been devastated by massive job losses and business closures. "If we do not allow (people from) certain countries to travel (here) there has to be a proper scientific, statistical explanation and modelling. This can become a PR nightmare," Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council South Africa, told Reuters.

Travellers to South Africa, a long-haul destination popular for its pristine beaches and safari tours, will need to show a negative COVID-19 test result not older than 72 hours on arrival or stay in mandatory quarantine at their own cost. Travel from countries with high infection rates, meanwhile, may be restricted, Ramaphosa said in his announcement.

Last year, South Africa welcomed over 10 million foreign visitors. The top 10 source markets, which accounted for 73% of international arrivals, include current COVID-19 hotspots like the United States, United Kingdom, India and Brazil. It is unclear when the new regulations will be published or what criteria authorities will use to determine whether countries will be subject to restrictions.

"The devil is in the detail," said David Maynier, the provincial finance minister of Western Cape, a tourist hub home to attractions including Table Mountain and Robben Island, the former prison where anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela spent decades of hard labour. The Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) said authorities should move to accommodate business and leisure travellers and remove barriers to entry such as visas and quarantine.

"We cannot afford to have requirements that deter travel," said Chris Zweigenthal, chief executive of AASA. Olivier Ponti, vice-president at travel consultancy ForwardKeys, said that other countries that have reopened their borders after containing the virus have seen a resumption of tourism.

"South Africa should be no exception," he told Reuters. "This said, we have also learnt that a reactivation is not a recovery."

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Women's rights seen taking a backseat under Japan's new government

By Beh Lih Yi Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Womens rights campaigners in Japan have expressed disappointment about the appointment of only two women in the new governments 21-member cabinet, saying they expect little progress to tack...

Lebanese prime minister-designate agrees to hold more talks on new cabinet

Lebanons Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said he had agreed with President Michel Aoun on Thursday to give more time for talks on forming a new government after efforts to appoint a cabinet to lift the nation out of crisis faltered.A...

Paintings of school girl from Hyderabad to adorn restaurant in London

Artworks of a school girl from Hyderabad are set to adorn the walls of a restaurant in London after its owner impressed by her paintings bought six of them. Syeda Ashna Turabi, a standard tenth student, has been painting since her childhood...

Airline CEOs plead with White House to avert looming U.S. job cuts

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with major airline chief executives on Thursday as the industry braces for thousands of job cuts in two weeks, and urged lawmakers to embrace a 1.5 trillion coronavirus aid package proposed by a b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020