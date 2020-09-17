Left Menu
Public non-cooperation major reason for high COVID-19 fatality

As Bedi flagged concern amid rising infections and deaths, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao also said it was "regrettable" that those having symptoms of COVID-19 did not approach the hospitals in time. They voiced concern as the coronavirus case fatality rate in the union territory touched 2.01 per cent as against 1.63 per cent at national level.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:22 IST
Non-disclosure of COVID-19 symptoms by the public to visiting medical teams was the major reason for high fatality rate in Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said. As Bedi flagged concern amid rising infections and deaths, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao also said it was "regrettable" that those having symptoms of COVID-19 did not approach the hospitals in time.

They voiced concern as the coronavirus case fatality rate in the union territory touched 2.01 per cent as against 1.63 per cent at national level. The Lt Governor in a release said the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner A Anbarasu had shared with her "his anguish over sheer callousness on the part of the people to disclose any symptoms of Covid virus to the visiting Health care staff." She said the territorial government was mulling legal directions to the people to ensure their cooperation, failing which they would face prosecution.

"Files have been finally approved for action against violations by those in home quarantine or in containment zones. Regrettably, however the file in this regard was received at Lt Governor's office after a delay of four months (from the government)," she said.

Addressing the media virtually, Malladi Krishna Rao also said when teams of health officials and Asha workers visit houses to know of the health status of the inmates, there was 'no full cooperation' and they cold shoulder the team members. Rao expressed regret over those having symptoms of coronavirus not approaching the hospital on time.

"Late arrival was found to be major cause of high rate of fatality," he pointed out. "It was also seen that those having symptoms also preferred to come to the hospitals in auto rickshaws or in their own vehicles.

This should be avoided. The Health department would bring the ambulances on receipt ofinformation and take the infected to hospitals. Using personal vehicles or coming in autos would offer scope for the spread of the virus," he said. The Health department was going to hire 12 private ambulances in addition to vehicles already available, on rental basis for a few months to transport the infected patients from their homes to the hospitals.

Stressing the need for cooperation of public, the minister said, "if the people are careless and negligent the Health Department would be helpless." Additional manpower had been deployed and infrastructures had been intensified in the hospitals. ASHA workers, ANMs and students from medical institutions were also associated to meet the residents and collect information of the health condition of the inmates, Rao said.

