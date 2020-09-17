Left Menu
Development News Edition

India crosses 6 crore mark in COVID-19 testing; 11,36,613 samples tested in single day: ICMR

India has crossed the six crore mark in conducting tests for detection of COVID-19, with 6,05,65,728 samples having been examined till September 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Thursday. India has conducted last two crore sample testing in only 20 days," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:35 IST
India crosses 6 crore mark in COVID-19 testing; 11,36,613 samples tested in single day: ICMR

India has crossed the six crore mark in conducting tests for detection of COVID-19, with 6,05,65,728 samples having been examined till September 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Thursday. As on August 28, India had tested 4,04,06,609 COVID-19 samples, it said.

With an average testing of more than 10 lakh per day in the last 20 days, India has tested 6,05,65,728 samples across the country till September 16. "As on Wednesday, 11,36,613 samples were tested for detection of COVID-19 in a single day. India has conducted last two crore sample testing in only 20 days," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

This has been enabled by rapidly increasing testing infrastructure and capacity across the country. The total number of diagnostic labs in the country has reached 1,751. Of which dedicated government laboratories are 1,059 and private laboratories 692. "The ICMR has successfully responded to the evolving epidemic through focused and collaborative efforts of the Centre, states and UT governments," the health research body said.

India has been aggressively implementing “testing, tracking and treating'' strategy efficiently across the country.  Recently, increasing number of cases were reported from states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Naidu. ICMR is enhancing testing capacity in these states, it said. "ICMR has been regularly assessing the situation and responding by revising testing strategy," it said.

In its latest advisory on COVID-19 testing strategy, 'Testing on Demand' for individuals has been allowed. The state/UTs have been allowed to simplify the modalities to facilitate testing on demand.   A record single-day increase of 97,894 cases pushed India's  COVID-19 tally to 51,18,253, while the death toll climbed to 83,198 with the virus claiming 1,132 lives in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry data updated at 8 am on Thursday showed. PTI PLB SRY.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks end above intra-day lows after BoE flags negative rates

British shares ended lower on Thursday weighed down by major banks and investment stocks, but came off intraday lows after the pound fell on the Bank of England flagging a possible shift to negative rates. The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid...

113 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

As many as 113 fresh coronavirus cases were detected on Thursday that took the number of active cases to 1,175 in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, an official said. Of the fresh cases, there are 27 jail inmates, five policemen includi...

Partial lockdown extended in Aizawl

The Mizoram government on Thursday extended partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation AMC area for another three days till Sunday to facilitate tracing of people who came in contact with Covid-19 positive patients, state Health Minis...

Islamic State claims killing of French aid workers in Niger

Islamic State has credited its West Africa affiliate for killing six French aid workers and their Nigerien guide and driver at a giraffe reserve in Niger on Aug. 9, according to a statement published by the SITE Intelligence Group on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020