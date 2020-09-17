Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patient 'thrashed' inside Rajkot Civil Hospital

As the video went viral on social media platforms, hospital authorities on Thursday claimed the patient was "mentally disturbed" and was being restrained, and not thrashed, to avoid inflicting injuries to himself or others in the medical facility. In the video, shot around a week back, nursing staff in PPE kit can be seen struggling to overpower the patient lying on the floor.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:02 IST
COVID-19 patient 'thrashed' inside Rajkot Civil Hospital

A video has surfaced purportedly showing a coronavirus patient being thrashed by nursing staff and security personnel inside the Rajkot Civil Hospital in Gujarat. As the video went viral on social media platforms, hospital authorities on Thursday claimed the patient was "mentally disturbed" and was being restrained, and not thrashed, to avoid inflicting injuries to himself or others in the medical facility.

In the video, shot around a week back, nursing staff in PPE kit can be seen struggling to overpower the patient lying on the floor. It was not known who shot the video. While one person in PPE kit sits on the patient, another can be seen slapping and asking him to stay calm. A security man also uses force to control the patient.

"The staff was only trying to make sure the patient does not hurt himself or others. Though the nursing staff had asked him to behave, he did not listen to them. "He even tried to remove his clothes. Thus, the staff tried hard to restrain him and take him back to his bed," said hospital superintendent Dr Pankaj Buch.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Protests in violation of COVID-19 norms: Ker CM warns of stringent action

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said at least 385 cases had been registered and 1,131 people arrested for taking part in various violent protests against Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the past week, demanding hi...

Delhi: BJP leaders distribute oximeters, sanitary pads, wheelchairs to mark Modi's birthday

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 70 on Thursday, BJP leaders in Delhi distributed sports equipment, wheelchairs, shoes, sanitary pads and oximeters to the needy to mark the occasion. The party has organised a week-long programme, S...

Report: Chiefs, Texans players test negative after opener

The 2020 NFL opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans did not result in any positive COVID-19 tests among players or team staff, ESPN reported on Thursday. However, the Kansas City health department reported that one fan who...

Canada could lose ability to manage COVID-19 cases, says chief medical officer

Canada could lose its ability to manage the coronavirus pandemic due to a worrying recent spike in new COVID-19 cases, the countrys top medical officer said on Thursday. The warning from Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam is the cleare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020