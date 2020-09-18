Erdogan says new measures needed as virus makes comeback in Turkey

Erdogan says new measures needed as virus makes comeback in TurkeyReuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:36 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the government needed to ramp up measures to curb a rise in coronavirus cases, which have increased in recent weeks back to early-May levels.
Turkey has recorded more than 7,000 deaths from the COVID-19 disease, which was first diagnosed in the country in March. Ankara in recent weeks banned weddings and other events, and limiting the number of passengers allowed on public transport.
(For a graphic of Turkey's pandemic, click here: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/turkey/)
