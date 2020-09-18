COVID-19 cases in England accelerating rapidly, official estimate shows

New cases of COVID-19 in England rose by around 6,000 per day in the week to Sept. 10, almost double the rate of the previous week, according to new official estimates that highlighted the north west and London as hot spots.

The latest modelled estimate, which is based on samples of the population, compares with 3,200 per day in last week's report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). "There is evidence of higher infection rates in the North West and London," the ONS said.

It estimated that 1 in 900 people in England had COVID-19 during the week to Sept. 10, compared with 1 in 1,400 in the previous week.