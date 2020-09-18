98 deaths, 6,584 fresh virus cases in UP; total count 3,42,788

Uttar Pradesh reported 98 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the death toll to 4,869, while 6,584 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 3,42,788. The maximum 16 deaths were reported from Lucknow, followed by 13 Kanpur, seven in Gorakhpur, five in Meerut among other districts, a health bulletin issued here said. Lucknow reported the maximum 1,244 cases. Kanpur reported 407 infections, Allahabad 336, Ghaziabad 191 and Varanasi 239, it said, adding that 6,584 fresh cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Lucknow has so far recorded the highest 576 deaths in the state. Kanpur comes a close second with 569 fatalities, followed by 232 in Allahabad and 220 in Varanasi, according to the bulletin. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state now has 67,825 active cases as 2,70,094 people have recovered from the disease till date. Prasad said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 78.79 per cent. More than 1.55 lakh tests were conducted on Thursday, he said. So far, the state has conducted over 82.85 lakh tests, the maximum in the country, he claimed. The official said of the 67,825 active cases, 35,124 are in home isolation. "So far, 1,73,782 people have opted for home isolation and of them, over 1.38 lakh have completed their period and recovered from the infection," he added.