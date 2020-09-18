Left Menu
Development News Edition

"We are abandoned," residents in COVID-hit Madrid district await lockdown decision

Residents in Madrid's poorer districts said on Friday they felt abandoned and stigmatised as politicians pondered whether to put them under lockdown because of their higher COVID-19 infection rate. The gap between poorer and richer areas is at the heart of a tense debate in Spain over how to curb an increase in new coronavirus cases.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:18 IST
"We are abandoned," residents in COVID-hit Madrid district await lockdown decision

Residents in Madrid's poorer districts said on Friday they felt abandoned and stigmatised as politicians pondered whether to put them under lockdown because of their higher COVID-19 infection rate.

The gap between poorer and richer areas is at the heart of a tense debate in Spain over how to curb an increase in new coronavirus cases. A senior official from the Madrid region said on Wednesday authorities envisaged targeted lockdowns for the most affected areas.

Madrid's regional chief Isabel Diaz Ayuso said earlier this week that "the way of life of immigrants" was partly to blame for the surge in cases, attracting huge criticism. "They have created like a stigma," said Nathaniel Eliot, an English teacher from Boston who has been living in Puente de Vallecas for 15 years, referring to the politicians' comments.

Vallecas, a southern district with a lower average income and higher immigrant population, has one of the highest infection rates in Madrid. It is almost six times higher than in Chamberi, one of the wealthier, northern districts. Regional officials have said they would announce their decision later on Friday. It was not clear whether Vallecas, or nearby areas, would be locked down, but residents felt targeted.

The health system "is more paralysed here, they have us out here waiting, crowded, queues everywhere," retiree Mari Paz Gonzalez said. "We are abandoned... they left us in the hands of God." "As soon as you cross that bridge things change. As soon as you cross it the neighbourhood changes," retiree Carmen Ibarra said, as she walked through Vallecas.

Juan Antonio, a pensioner who lives just outside Vallecas but goes there daily to help his 93-year-old mother who lives there, put it even more bluntly, saying lockdown plans were "nonsense." Spain has the highest number of cases in Western Europe, with more than 625,000, while more than 30,000 have died. The capital city Madrid is particularly hard hit, with the inequality gap also a hot political issue in Barcelona, the second-largest city. (Additional reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tuticorin airport being upgraded at a cost of Rs 381 cr

Upgradation and expansion work is being carried out at the Tuticorin Airport to cater to the rising passenger footfall, said the Airports Authority of India AAI on Friday. Tuticorin Airport is expanding To cater to the rising passenger foot...

India, Japan looking at working in third countries: Jaishankar

At a time China is attempting to expand its influence in the region, India and Japan are looking at working together in third countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar, reflecting growing congruence of their strategic interests. Exte...

EU seals second coronavirus vaccine deal

The EU Commission has finalised a deal with Sanofi and GSK allowing its 27 member states to buy up to 300 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Its the second contract signed by the blocs executive arm after a first agreement was r...

Some states trying to curb inter-state movement of oxygen supplies from manufacturing units; such curbs should be ended: MHA.

Some states trying to curb inter-state movement of oxygen supplies from manufacturing units such curbs should be ended MHA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020