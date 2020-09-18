FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The European Union wants to raise more money to shore up its potential vaccine supplies after estimating that the number of shots available next year around the world might fall short of demand, sources said.

EUROPE * Residents in Madrid's poorer districts said they felt abandoned and stigmatised as politicians pondered putting them under lockdown because of their higher infection rate.

* Britain is considering a second national lockdown, after new cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared. * Czech and Dutch authorities reported their third and fourth consecutive day of record new infections respectively.

* Denmark will place further limits on public gatherings and order restaurants and bars to close early. * Iceland will close entertainment venues and pubs in the capital area for four days.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Financial leaders from China, Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia vowed to redouble their efforts to help the region's economies recover.

* Myanmar reported 424 new infections, its biggest daily rise so far after weeks without confirmed domestic transmission. * Thailand reported its first death in more than 100 days, after an infected Thai citizen returned from abroad earlier this month.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Commerce Secretary defended additional government help for industries such as farming and airlines, but signalled little further aid for other sectors such as restaurants.

* A group of Central and Latin American countries informed the World Health Organization they intend to request more time to sign up for COVAX, its global vaccine facility. * Mexico on Thursday reported 3,182 new cases and 201 new deaths, while Brazil registered 829 new deaths as cases rose by 36,303.

* Copa Libertadores made history with its first female officials, drafted in last minute to officiate in two matches after the scheduled officials tested positive. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* A senior Iranian health official has declared a red alert covering the entire country as daily deaths and cases increase at an alarming rate, state TV reported. * Some 220,000 tourists have visited the Red Sea province and South Sinai - home to the Sharm el-Sheikh resort - since July 1, less than 10% of last year's levels, said a deputy minister at Egypt's tourism ministry.

* Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown at the onset of the Jewish high-holiday season. * Turkey's president said new measures were needed after cases increased in recent weeks back to early-May levels.

* South Africa will allow travel to and from all countries in Africa from Oct. 1, a minister said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Europe's healthcare regulator endorsed using dexamethasone to treat COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulties, paving the way for the steroid to become the region's second approved treatment for the respiratory illness. * Russia has approved R-Pharm's Coronavir treatment for outpatients with mild to moderate infections and it could be rolled out in the country as soon as next week, the company said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks struggled on Friday on investors' concerns about a resurgence in cases and lingering disappointment that central banks merely affirmed their monetary support this week without promising new stimulus.

* Germany plans to take on net new debt of nearly $113.90 billion next year, finance ministry sources said. (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Anita Kobylinska; editing by Philippa Fletcher)