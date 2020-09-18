Raj records highest single-day spike of 1,817 COVID-19 cases, toll rises to 1,308

In the highest single-day surge so far, Rajasthan on Friday reported 1,817 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 1,11,290 while the toll touched 1,308 with 15 more deaths, according to a health department bulletin. A total of 17,717 people are currently under treatment for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

A total of 90,823 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection. Jaipur has seen a total of 307 fatalities linked to the virus, followed by 130 in Jodhpur, 101 in Bikaner, 93 in Ajmer, 92 in Kota, 74 in Bharatpur, 53 in Pali, 49 in Udaipur, 45 in Nagaur, 32 in Alwar, 27 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

On Friday, Rajasthan recorded 1,817 new cases, including 333 in Jaipur, 301 in Jodhpur, 144 in Kota, 105 in Ajmer, 98 in Udaipur, 93 in Alwar besides cases reported in other districts of the state..