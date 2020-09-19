Left Menu
Development News Edition

New UK lockdown likely sooner rather than later - former advisor

He said future lockdown restrictions did not need to be as strict as those introduced in March to be effective in slowing the renewed spread of the disease.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-09-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 13:23 IST
New UK lockdown likely sooner rather than later - former advisor
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some national coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a former senior government health advisor said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he did not want another national lockdown but that new restrictions may be needed because the country was facing an "inevitable" second wave of COVID-19. "I think some additional measures are likely to be needed sooner rather than later," Neil Ferguson, a professor of epidemiology at London's Imperial College, told the BBC.

Ministers were on Friday reported to be considering a second national lockdown after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London. "Right now we're at about the levels of infection we were seeing in this country in late February, and if we leave it another two to four weeks we'll be back at levels we were seeing more back in mid March, and that's going to - or could - cause deaths," Ferguson said.

Ferguson served on the government's main scientific advisory board until May, when he stepped down after breaking lockdown rules himself. He said future lockdown restrictions did not need to be as strict as those introduced in March to be effective in slowing the renewed spread of the disease.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Downward trend in Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate in last few days: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said there has been a downward trend in COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital and it will lead to good results by next week. The positivity rate was 6.76 per cent on Friday. It has...

Two dead as rare storm hits central Greece

Two people died as a rare storm, known as a Medicane Mediterranean hurricane, pounded central Greece on Saturday, flooding streets and homes, the authorities said. Storm Ianos uprooted trees and caused power cuts on the Ionian islands and t...

Sports News Roundup: DeChambeau's late night practice pays off at U.S. Open; Tougher things to deal with than U.S. Open says Watson and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Bucks Antetokounmpo named most valuable player for second straight yearMilwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBAs Most Valuable Player MVP for the second strai...

Pandemic disrupting FIFA's World Cup, Club World Cup program

The coronavirus pandemic has forced one edition of FIFAs Club World Cup to be postponed, is pushing back another, and causing concern about delays to 2022 World Cup qualifying games. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed on Friday an in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020