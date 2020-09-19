Left Menu
Telangana innovator creates tech to kill COVID virus using UV-C light

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has motivated innovators across the country to develop technology to combat the COVID-19 virus. One such piece of tech has been developed by an innovator from Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-09-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 23:28 IST
Telangana innovator creates tech to kill COVID virus using UV-C light
M. Narsimha Chary, a rural innovator from Telangana in conversation with ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

M. Narsimha Chary, a rural innovator from Telangana, has come up with a unique technique to neutralise the growth of the coronavirus.

Speaking to ANI, M Narsimha Chary said that he had been able to come up with a technology that neutralises and kills the virus within 15 seconds. "In the past, I have also developed a filament-less tube light. Looking at the state of the world under the impact of COVID-19, I developed a technology to neutralize and kill the virus with 15 seconds. With the coming of this pandemic, I decided to make a small contribution to this world, so I came up with an idea to neutralize and kill the coronavirus with the help of UV-C light," Chary said.

"With support from TSIC and technical support from ARCI - International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials, this equipment has been developed and CSIR-CCMB provided me with a biological validation. At CSIR-CCMB, a test was conducted on the virus sample at 30 watts and 254 nano-meter range UV-C light, and the virus was placed 30 centimeters away from the UV-C light," Chary said. He went on to explain that after this, the COVID-19 sample had been neutralized and killed within 15 seconds, along with many other harmful viruses and bacteria.

"I would like to make this equipment available for people from all classes of people and all walks of life. I request both the state and the central government of India to help me develop this and bring it to the reach of common people," he added. (ANI)

