Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* Australia reported its smallest daily increase in new infections in more than three months, but authorities in the nation's virus hotspot of Victoria said they could not hasten the easing of curbs. * New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted all coronavirus restrictions across the country, except in second-wave hotspot Auckland, as the number of new infections slowed to a trickle.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:28 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus infections slowed in Australia and New Zealand, while Britain said it was at a "tipping point" on COVID-19 as European countries mulled tightening restrictions to curb a sharp resurgence in cases.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pondering a second national lockdown as an accelerating outbreak threatened to destroy any shoots of economic recovery and send millions back into isolation.

* Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech resigned following criticism of his handling of the pandemic after a surge in cases. * Russia reported 6,196 new cases, the most recorded over 24 hours since July 18.

* After securing a generous portion of European Union recovery funds for the crisis, Spain faces an unlikely problem -- how to make use of all the money, government sources told Reuters. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India reopened the Taj Mahal after six months, with the first visitors trickling into the famous monument as authorities reported 86,961 new infections across the country, with no signs of a peak yet. * Australia reported its smallest daily increase in new infections in more than three months, but authorities in the nation's virus hotspot of Victoria said they could not hasten the easing of curbs.

* New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted all coronavirus restrictions across the country, except in second-wave hotspot Auckland, as the number of new infections slowed to a trickle. * Schools in Seoul and nearby areas resumed in-person classes for the first time in almost a month after daily cases dropped to the lowest levels since mid-August.

AMERICAS * As the United States approaches the miserable mark of 200,000 deaths, the pandemic is smouldering across all states, raising fears that when colder weather forces more people inside, it could surpass the surge seen in the summer.

* Brazil and Argentina, Latin American nations seeking more time to commit to the global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, said they intend to do so as soon as possible after missing Friday's deadline. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Morocco has signed a deal with Russia's R-Pharm to buy a COVID-19 vaccine produced under a licence from Britain's AstraZeneca. * Israel entered a second nationwide lockdown on Friday at the onset of the Jewish high-holiday season, forcing residents to stay mostly at home amid a resurgence in new cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna Inc said on Friday it was on track to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, while maintaining its goal of readying 500 million to 1 billion doses in 2021.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares fell as rising infection rates in Europe prompted renewed lockdown measures in some countries, casting doubt over the economic recovery, with a lack of U.S. stimulus also weighing on sentiment.

* British manufacturers see no evidence of a 'V'-shaped recovery from the pandemic underway and many are planning to slash investment, a business survey showed. * Germany's finance minister said he expected public debt to reach around 80% of the country's economic output by the end of the coronavirus crisis, the level it reached at the end of the global financial crisis.

* Sweden's gross domestic product will shrink around 4.6% this year, the government said, outlining a budget bill that will pump around 105 billion crowns ($12.0 billion) into the economy. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Devika Syamnath and Alex Richardson; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Gundogan the latest Man City player to contract coronavirus

Ilkay Gundogan has become the latest Manchester City player to test positive for the coronavirus. The Premier League club gave no details of Gundogans condition on Monday, only saying he would be self isolating for 10 days based on governme...

Home Minister Amit Shah expresses anguish over building collapse in Bhiwandi

Expressing anguish over the collapse of a building in Maharashtras Bhiwandi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said NDRF personnel have reached the spot and are helping rescue the trapped peopleSeven children and four others were kill...

Pakistan opposition groups join to denounce military, oppose Khan

Pakistans opposition parties have launched a new platform to begin protests against Prime Minister Imran Khans government and make a rare denunciation of the military for meddling. All the main opposition parties signed a statement late on ...

Tourism New Zealand launches campaign in India as part of brand building exercise

Tourism New Zealand on Monday virtually launched its new campaign Messages from New Zealand in India as part of its efforts to promote the country as a preferred destination. The campaign features everyday New Zealanders sharing video messa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020