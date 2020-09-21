Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:32 p.m.

COVID cases could rise exponentially in UK, warns top medical advisor. 5:00 p.m.

4,703 new COVID-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to 3,58,893; death toll mounts to 5,135. 4:28 p.m.

Drug used to treat coronavirus infections in cats may be effective against COVID-19: Study. 2:33 p.m.

7 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,651. 1:38 p.m.

COVID-19 recovery rate in India crosses 80 per cent mark. 12:46 p.m.

Puducherry reports 273 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities. 12:34 p.m.

COVID-19: 91 Indians return to Madhya Pradesh from UAE in special flight. 12:01 p.m.

Tripura reports 243 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths. 11:57 a.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 1,84,122 with 4,242 new cases; 9 fresh fatalities push death toll to 710: Health official. 11:56 a.m.

Telangana adds 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths take toll to 1,042. 11:08 a.m.

135 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 7,385. 11:07 a.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 306,304. 9:56 a.m. Single-day spike of 86,961 new cases, 1,130 fatalities push India's COVID19 tally to 54,87,580 and death toll to 87,882: Health Ministry.

9:30 a.m. 7 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 1,585.

8:59 a.m. Jharkhand reports 1,492 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities.