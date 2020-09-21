Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Left Menu
5:00 p.m. 4,703 new COVID-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to 3,58,893; death toll mounts to 5,135.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:32 p.m.

COVID cases could rise exponentially in UK, warns top medical advisor. 5:00 p.m.

4,703 new COVID-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh's tally to 3,58,893; death toll mounts to 5,135. 4:28 p.m.

Drug used to treat coronavirus infections in cats may be effective against COVID-19: Study. 2:33 p.m.

7 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,651. 1:38 p.m.

COVID-19 recovery rate in India crosses 80 per cent mark. 12:46 p.m.

Puducherry reports 273 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalities. 12:34 p.m.

COVID-19: 91 Indians return to Madhya Pradesh from UAE in special flight. 12:01 p.m.

Tripura reports 243 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths. 11:57 a.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 1,84,122 with 4,242 new cases; 9 fresh fatalities push death toll to 710: Health official. 11:56 a.m.

Telangana adds 1,302 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths take toll to 1,042. 11:08 a.m.

135 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 7,385. 11:07 a.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 306,304. 9:56 a.m. Single-day spike of 86,961 new cases, 1,130 fatalities push India's COVID19 tally to 54,87,580 and death toll to 87,882: Health Ministry.

9:30 a.m. 7 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 1,585.

8:59 a.m. Jharkhand reports 1,492 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities.

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Schools reopen with few students amid COVID scare in J-K

Only a few students turned up to attend special classes in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as schools for higher classes reopened after a gap of over six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the union territory administration said. Principal Se...

75 air-turn-back incidents in 2020: Centre

Seventy-five incidents of air turn back have occurred so far this year due to technical snags in the aircraft, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. When pilots decide to return to the airport of departure due to any re...

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed over 5 times on first day of bidding

The initial public offer of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was subscribed 5.20 times on the first day of bidding on Monday. Chemcons initial share sale received bids for 3,40,29,600 shares against the issue size of 65,47,061 shares.Among th...

Over 1,634 cr digital transactions registered in Apr-Aug: Dhotre

Digital payments have witnessed an increase with 1,634.92 crore digital transactions being conducted between April-August this year, the Parliament was informed on Monday. Digital payments have increased in the country during the last three...
