Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe scrambles to contain rise in coronavirus cases

The Czech Republic has had a total of 49,290 infected with 503 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Britain's top medical and scientific advisers delivered a sobering assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic to the public on Monday, amid expectations the government is preparing to announce new measures to control rising infection rates.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:07 IST
Europe scrambles to contain rise in coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Political pressure grew Monday in Europe for governments to tackle the rising number of coronavirus case without resorting to a spring-style lockdown that would hit the continent's struggling economies. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Monday with the president of the Madrid region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to coordinate a stronger response to the outbreaks as the country struggles to contain a second wave of the virus.

Police in the Spanish capital and its surrounding towns are stopping people coming in and out of working-class neighbourhoods that have been partially locked down to combat Europe's fastest coronavirus spread. The measure has been met with protests from people who think the restrictions are stigmatising the poor.

Some 860,000 residents are affected by the new heightened restrictions, having to justify their trips out of their neighbourhoods for work, study or medical reasons. Parks are closed and shops and restaurants have to limit their occupancy to 50 per cent in the affected zones. The targeted locations have a 14-day rate of transmission above 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some of the highest in Europe. COVID-19 has killed at least 30,000 people in Spain since the start of the outbreak, according to the country's health ministry.

The police controls on Monday are for two days only for informational purposes, but authorities say that enforcement will be mandatory starting from Wednesday and that those not justifying their trips will face fines. In the Czech Republic, Health Minister Adam Vojtech resigned Monday amid a record rise of coronavirus infections, saying his move should create space for a new approach to the pandemic.

The country coped well with the first wave of the infections in the spring but has been facing a record surge of the new confirmed cases. On Thursday, the Czech Republic recorded more than 3,000 new cases, a figure not seen since March. The Czech Republic has had a total of 49,290 infected with 503 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Britain's top medical and scientific advisers delivered a sobering assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic to the public on Monday, amid expectations the government is preparing to announce new measures to control rising infection rates. Chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance warned that infection rates are going in the "wrong direction'' and the UK faces a challenging winter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson huddled with ministers over the weekend to discuss the government's reaction. Analysts expect the government to announce a slate of short-term restrictions that will act as a "circuit breaker" to slow the spread of the disease. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also met Monday with members of her "coronavirus Cabinet" to discuss measures aimed at preventing a second wave.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said he was concerned by the current momentum of the outbreak, particularly in neighboring countries such as France, Austria and the Netherlands. "All of these countries have several times (the number of cases per capita) than we do, significantly higher infection numbers and a momentum that in the case of Spain seems to have slipped away and is therefore out of control," Spahn told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

The governor of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, warned that conditions could worsen as temperatures drop in the coming weeks and people spend more time indoors. "I have to honestly say that this reminds me a bit of developments in March, when we initially thought is this going to affect us or not," he said. "I would counsel caution, not to exaggerate but to be careful."(AP) RUP

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Schools reopen with few students amid COVID scare in J-K

Only a few students turned up to attend special classes in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as schools for higher classes reopened after a gap of over six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the union territory administration said. Principal Se...

75 air-turn-back incidents in 2020: Centre

Seventy-five incidents of air turn back have occurred so far this year due to technical snags in the aircraft, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. When pilots decide to return to the airport of departure due to any re...

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed over 5 times on first day of bidding

The initial public offer of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was subscribed 5.20 times on the first day of bidding on Monday. Chemcons initial share sale received bids for 3,40,29,600 shares against the issue size of 65,47,061 shares.Among th...

Over 1,634 cr digital transactions registered in Apr-Aug: Dhotre

Digital payments have witnessed an increase with 1,634.92 crore digital transactions being conducted between April-August this year, the Parliament was informed on Monday. Digital payments have increased in the country during the last three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020