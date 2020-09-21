Rajasthan: 16 more COVID-19 fatalities take death toll to 1,352, case tally 1,16,881
The number of active cases in the state stood at 18,245 and 95,906 people have been discharged from various health facilities after treatment till now, it said. So far, Jaipur has recorded 311 deaths, Jodhpur 133, Bikaner 103, Ajmer 96, Kota 94, Bharatpur 75, Pali 56, Nagaur 46, Udaipur 43, Alwar 34, Barmer 27 and Dholpur 24.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:33 IST
Rajasthan recorded 16 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,352, while 1,892 fresh cases pushed the caseload to 1,16,881, according to a health department bulletin. The number of active cases in the state stood at 18,245 and 95,906 people have been discharged from various health facilities after treatment till now, it said.
So far, Jaipur has recorded 311 deaths, Jodhpur 133, Bikaner 103, Ajmer 96, Kota 94, Bharatpur 75, Pali 56, Nagaur 46, Udaipur 43, Alwar 34, Barmer 27 and Dholpur 24. Among the new cases, 389 were reported from Jaipur, 324 from Jodhpur, 110 from Pali, 105 from Udaipur, 98 from Bhilwara and 92 from Alwar.
ALSO READ
Ajmer Dargah, several major temples to reopen in Rajasthan tomorrow
Ajmer Sharif dargah reopens for devotees
Vice-Chancellor among three held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Farmer receives Rs 3.71 crore electricity bill in Rajasthan's Udaipur
Cong workers raise slogans outside party office in Ajmer, express support for Pilot