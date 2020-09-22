Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal: Seven deaths, 309 fresh virus cases

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Shyama Sharma (70) died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday, a BJP spokesperson said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) said that test report of samples collected from Sharma earlier found her to be COVID-19 positive.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-09-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 00:02 IST
Himachal: Seven deaths, 309 fresh virus cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Former Himachal minister Shyama Sharma and six others died of COVID-19 in the state, which recorded 309 fresh cases on Monday, pushing the infection count to 12,439. So far, the state has reported 125 deaths due to the disease.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said three deaths were reported from Mandi, two from Kangra and one each from Kinnaur and Sirmaur. Six of the seven dead had also several other ailments while one suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome, health officials said. Former Himachal Pradesh minister Shyama Sharma (70) died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday, a BJP spokesperson said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) said that test report of samples collected from Sharma earlier found her to be COVID-19 positive. Her samples were taken at a Nahan hospital before referring her to Chandigarh hospital. The report came out COVID-19 positive after her death, he added.

So far, Kangra has reported 29 deaths; Solan 23, Shimla 22, Mandi 16, Una 10, Sirmaur eight, Chamba seven, Hamirpur five, Kullu three and Kinnaur and Bilaspur one each. Of the 309 fresh cases, 57 were reported from Kangra, 39 from Hamirpur, 29 from Bilaspur, 28 from Mandi, 27 from Chamba, 25 from Shimla, 24 each from Solan and Kinnaur, 21 from Sirmaur, 17 from Una, 12 from Lahaul-Spiti and six from Kullu, Dhiman said. A total of 288 patients recovered from the viral disease on Monday. Among these, 82 were from Mandi, 73 from Sirmaur, 60 from Kangra, 42 from Solan, 12 from Kinnaur, seven from Bilaspur, six from Kullu, four from Hamirpur and two from Chamba.

The total number of recoveries stands at 7,836, Jindal said, adding 17 people have migrated out of the state. Currently, there are 4,458 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Dhiman said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases at 932, followed by 764 in Mandi, 669 in Kangra, 506 in Shimla, 496 in Una, 345 in Sirmaur, 240 in Bilaspur, 133 in Hamirpur,123 in Kullu, 101 in Lahaul-Spiti, 100 in Chamba and 49 in Kinnaur, according to the health department data.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Speaker convenes all-party meet ahead of monsoon session

Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro convened an all-party meeting on Friday, ahead of the monsoon session of the House scheduled to start from September 29. The all-party meeting will be held on September 25 for smooth functioning of the sessi...

London Mayor proposes new COVID-19 restrictions

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Monday he had agreed with local council leaders and public health experts new COVID-19 restrictions to be put to central government in an attempt to stem the outbreak in the capital.The measures include reduc...

Soccer-Three COVID-19 positives in latest round of Premier League tests

The Premier Leagues latest round of COVID-19 tests produced three positive results, it said in a statement on Monday. There were 1,574 players and staff tested for the novel coronavirus from Sept. 14-20 at the top flight clubs.The identity ...

Ex-UK PM May slams Johnson's bid to break international law

The British government on Monday won over some domestic political opponents of its plan to breach part of the Brexit divorce deal it agreed upon with the European Union but not former Prime Minister Theresa May, who warned that the move wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020