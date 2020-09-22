Himachal: Seven deaths, 309 fresh virus cases

Former Himachal minister Shyama Sharma and six others died of COVID-19 in the state, which recorded 309 fresh cases on Monday, pushing the infection count to 12,439. So far, the state has reported 125 deaths due to the disease.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said three deaths were reported from Mandi, two from Kangra and one each from Kinnaur and Sirmaur. Six of the seven dead had also several other ailments while one suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome, health officials said. Former Himachal Pradesh minister Shyama Sharma (70) died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday, a BJP spokesperson said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) said that test report of samples collected from Sharma earlier found her to be COVID-19 positive. Her samples were taken at a Nahan hospital before referring her to Chandigarh hospital. The report came out COVID-19 positive after her death, he added.

So far, Kangra has reported 29 deaths; Solan 23, Shimla 22, Mandi 16, Una 10, Sirmaur eight, Chamba seven, Hamirpur five, Kullu three and Kinnaur and Bilaspur one each. Of the 309 fresh cases, 57 were reported from Kangra, 39 from Hamirpur, 29 from Bilaspur, 28 from Mandi, 27 from Chamba, 25 from Shimla, 24 each from Solan and Kinnaur, 21 from Sirmaur, 17 from Una, 12 from Lahaul-Spiti and six from Kullu, Dhiman said. A total of 288 patients recovered from the viral disease on Monday. Among these, 82 were from Mandi, 73 from Sirmaur, 60 from Kangra, 42 from Solan, 12 from Kinnaur, seven from Bilaspur, six from Kullu, four from Hamirpur and two from Chamba.

The total number of recoveries stands at 7,836, Jindal said, adding 17 people have migrated out of the state. Currently, there are 4,458 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Dhiman said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases at 932, followed by 764 in Mandi, 669 in Kangra, 506 in Shimla, 496 in Una, 345 in Sirmaur, 240 in Bilaspur, 133 in Hamirpur,123 in Kullu, 101 in Lahaul-Spiti, 100 in Chamba and 49 in Kinnaur, according to the health department data.