Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks across the world hit their lowest in seven weeks and other risk assets sold off on lingering concern over renewed lockdown measures in Europe and the UK, as well as the United States' inability to agree on a stimulus for millions of unemployed.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 01:23 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from the spread of the coronavirus in the United States approached over 200,000 and European countries mulled tightening restrictions to curb a sharp resurgence in cases, while global stocks hit their lowest in seven weeks on Monday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * Madrid's regional government chief requested the army's help to fight the coronavirus surge in the Spanish capital.

* Greece reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 infections, a new daily record since the start of the outbreak in the country. * Up to 200,000 Hungarians could become simultaneously infected with coronavirus under the government's worst-case scenario, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pondering a second national lockdown as an accelerating outbreak threatened to destroy any shoots of economic recovery and send millions back into isolation. * Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis nominated a top epidemiologist to become health minister after the previous minister quit over a sharp rise in infections.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The number of novel coronavirus infections in Iran has risen by 3,341 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally since early June.

* Iraq is to bar entry to religious pilgrims, its government health committee said, just weeks ahead of a Shi'ite Muslim pilgrimage which is the largest annual religious gathering in the world. * India reopened the Taj Mahal after six months, with the first visitors trickling into the famous monument as authorities reported 86,961 new infections across the country, with no signs of a peak yet.

* Australia reported its smallest daily increase in new infections in more than three months, but authorities in the nation's virus hotspot of Victoria said they could not hasten the easing of curbs. * New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted all coronavirus restrictions across the country, except in second-wave hotspot Auckland.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took down its guidance warning on possible airborne transmission of the novel coronavirus, saying that the draft recommendation was posted in error.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Nigerian health workers who went on strike in mid-September for a hazard allowance for treating coronavirus patients returned to work, their union said, without their demands being met.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Some 156 nations have joined a global scheme for fair distribution of future vaccines against COVID-19, an alliance led by the World Health Organization (WHO) said, but superpowers China and the United States did not sign up.

* VBI Vaccines Inc said it had entered into an agreement with Canada to develop a potential vaccine for COVID-19 by 2022 through mid-stage trials conducted exclusively in the country. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks across the world hit their lowest in seven weeks and other risk assets sold off on lingering concern over renewed lockdown measures in Europe and the UK, as well as the United States' inability to agree on a stimulus for millions of unemployed.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Two in custody in Tour de France doping probe - Marseille prosecutor

Two people were in custody on Monday after an investigation was opened into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this years Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor said on Monday.Dominique Laurens said in a statement that the probe...

Golf-A new era? DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph puts field on notice

As the golf world turns its gaze from Winged Foot Golf Club to the years final major at Augusta National in November, questions remain over just how much Bryson DeChambeaus hard-charging U.S. Open win could shift the sports landscape. With ...

U.S. debt to hit nearly twice GDP by 2050 -CBO

U.S. federal debt held by the public will balloon to about 195 of the countrys economic output in 2050, from about 98 at the end of 2020 and 79 in 2019, the Congressional Budget Office projected on Monday.The CBO, in its annual Long Term Bu...

Global banks seek to contain damage over $2 trillion of suspicious transfers

Global banks faced a fresh scandal about dirty money on Monday as they sought to limit the fallout from a cache of leaked documents showing they transferred more than 2 trillion in suspect funds over nearly two decades.Britain-based HSBC Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020