Iran registers record daily high in coronavirus cases - TV

Iran registers record daily high in coronavirus cases - TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:40 IST
Iran's health ministry on Tuesday reported 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193. On Feb. 19, the Iranian government publicly announced its first two cases of – and deaths from - the novel coronavirus.
Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 178 people had died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 24,656 in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
