Mexico to sign up to WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week - foreign minister

Mexico to sign up to WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week - foreign ministerReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:45 IST
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organization's global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of next year.
Ebrard said Mexico has also signed up for Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trials with more companies from around the globe. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic )
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization
- Marcelo Ebrard
- Mexico
- COVID-19