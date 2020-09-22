Left Menu
Bank of Israel chief and policymakers in coronavirus quarantine

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, his deputy and the rest of the monetary policy committee (MPC) are in quarantine after a central bank employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The six MPC members will remain in isolation at least until epidemiological tests are completed and further instructions received. The central bank noted that committee members regularly work from home.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:22 IST
Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron, his deputy and the rest of the monetary policy committee (MPC) are in quarantine after a central bank employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The Bank of Israel said on Tuesday that the employee was not a member of the MPC but had attended its meeting last Wednesday. The six MPC members will remain in isolation at least until epidemiological tests are completed and further instructions received.

The central bank noted that committee members regularly work from home. The MPC will next decide on interest rates on Oct. 22.

Israel entered a second lockdown on Friday at the onset of the Jewish holiday season and residents must stay mostly at home following a resurgence in coronavirus cases. In the past week, new infections have exceeded 5,000 on some days.

