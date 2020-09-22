Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: J-K govt to install 150 CCTVs to monitor GMC hospital performance

Authorities have also directed top health officials that all non-symptomatic COVID-19 patients should be discharged after a 10-day stay in hospitals without any subsequent testing for the disease, they said. These decisions were taken by Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atul Dullo and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, who chaired a meeting to take stock of efforts toward mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic and review the related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and policies, an official spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 20:43 IST
COVID-19: J-K govt to install 150 CCTVs to monitor GMC hospital performance
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will install 150 CCTV cameras in government medical college (GMC) hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility here, to closely monitor its performance, officials said. Authorities have also directed top health officials that all non-symptomatic COVID-19 patients should be discharged after a 10-day stay in hospitals without any subsequent testing for the disease, they said.

These decisions were taken by Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atul Dullo and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, who chaired a meeting to take stock of efforts toward mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic and review the related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and policies, an official spokesman said. In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Jammu province, the principal of GMC hospital was asked to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen and other essentials in the hospital, besides the recruitment of adequate manpower to overcome the problems during this pandemic, he said.

The chief secretary directed the installation of 150 CCTVs at the GMC for better patient management and monitoring, besides establishing a special COVID counter in the emergency block of the hospital to act as one point contact of coronavirus testing and the subsequent segregation of symptomatic, asymptomatic and negative cases, the spokesman said. The Health and Medical Education Department was asked to conduct serological surveys and antibody tests to ascertain the spread of infection and associated immunity in the population, he said.

While reviewing the discharge policy, the chief secretary said that it has been successful in lessening the burden on the tertiary health care system. In this regard, the concerned officers were directed to discharge the non-symptomatic patients in the hospitals after 10 days without conducting any subsequent tests, the spokesman said.

The concerned officers were directed to strictly implement the home isolation guidelines for asymptomatic patients and ensure that they are free of co-morbidities and provided with government-sponsored oxymeters, before being sent to home quarantine, besides using the Arogya Setu app to monitor their status, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 10 PM NATION DEL112 SINOINDIA-STATEMENT After military talks, India and China announce slew of decisions to bring down tensions in eastern Ladakh New Delhi Announcing a slew of decisions to bring down ...

Over 10,000 appeals pending in Delhi HC, but CBI preferring 2G appeal only: Adv Vijay Aggarwal argued

Opposing the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and Enforcement Directorate ED application for early hearing in the 2G appeal against acquittal, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal representing businessman Shahid Balwa on Tuesday argued that more than...

Delhi govt releases Rs 32.1 crore grant-in-aid to DU's 6 colleges

The AAP government on Tuesday released a grant-in-aid of Rs 32.1 crore to six Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries to staffers. However, the Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA called the grants inadequate.The...

New COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs

Some pubs and restaurants already reeling from the pandemic face ruin, owners warned on Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered them to close early for the next six months to help curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infections....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020