Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Cycling-Brits on bikes as fitness app data shows pandemic boom

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 04:31 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Cycling-Brits on bikes as fitness app data shows pandemic boom

Active travel is booming in Britain as millions of commuters, shoppers and schoolchildren get on their bikes to avoid confined spaces on public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the fitness tracker app Strava showed on Wednesday.

The city of Liverpool saw the greatest year-on-year rise in cycling, with an increase of more than 220% for people taking at least one trip by bike. The UK data, seen exclusively by Reuters, also showed the peak of Britain's cycling popularity growth surge came in May 2020, coinciding with the height of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions across Britain.

Strava spokesman Gareth Nettleton said the app is now making data freely available to local authorities to help them plan improvements to cycle paths and streets to enable more people to replace car journeys and choose to ride, jog or walk instead. "We're desperate for this not to be a COVID blip," Nettleton told Reuters. "We're doing this now - making the data available - because the only way this doesn't become a COVID blip is if infrastructure gets improved on the back of what's happening right now.

"This is about how we create infrastructure so that active travel is a viable alternative, not just for those in lycra who go for long distances, but for anybody doing the nursery drop-off or going to the shops." The data showed that London, where cycle commuting was also growing in popularity before the pandemic, ranked fifth in Strava's growth table, with a rise of 119% - behind Manchester at 169%, Glasgow 146% and Birmingham 134%.

Across the country as a whole, the analysis - which compared the overall number of people travelling by bike in May 2020 with the same period in 2019 - found that cycling rose by 162%. Chris Boardman, a former Olympic cycling gold medallist and now a campaigner for active travel, also urged urban planners to seize the opportunity to take the cycling trend "from a lockdown spike into a long-term solution for the country".

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Former rebel commander to be next president of Bougainville, lead independence talks

Former rebel military commander Ishmael Toroama has been elected as president of Bougainville, an autonomous region in the South Pacific, electoral officials said on Wednesday, and is set to lead talks seeking independence from Papua New Gu...

'Gross interference' in internal matters: India slams Erdogan's Kashmir remarks at UNGA

India on Tuesday slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his remarks on Kashmir during United Nations General Assembly UNGA session, saying the latters speech constitutes gross interference in Indias internal affairs and is compl...

Punjab CM orders strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols and strengthening of the public awareness campaigns across the state. Despite being satisfied at increased testing in rural are...

Andhra begins process to appoint Secondary Grade Teachers who appeared for 2018 DSC exam

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has informed that the state government has started the process of appointments of Secondary Grade Teachers SGT who appeared for the District Selection Committee DSC examination in 2018. Tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020