Left Menu
Development News Edition

GSMA postpones Mobile World Congress to late June 2021

The organisers of the Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering, said on Wednesday they were postponing next year's event to late June to make it possible to convene safely despite the coronavirus pandemic. MWC 2021, originally scheduled for early March, will now be held in Barcelona, Spain, from June 28 to July 1.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:54 IST
GSMA postpones Mobile World Congress to late June 2021

The organisers of the Mobile World Congress, the telecoms industry's biggest annual gathering, said on Wednesday they were postponing next year's event to late June to make it possible to convene safely despite the coronavirus pandemic.

MWC 2021, originally scheduled for early March, will now be held in Barcelona, Spain, from June 28 to July 1. This year's congress was cancelled at the last minute as the virus spread around the world. The event, which combines a glitzy trade show with a frenzy of executive networking, will be face to face but attendance will be down from the 110,000 who traditionally converge in the Catalan capital as winter turns to spring.

"It's going to be physical. It's going to be face to face. But it's going to have a bigger virtual component," said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, the industry association that hosts the congress. "Having 110,000-plus events is less interesting - getting the right people is more interesting," he told Reuters in an interview.

The congress has previously given a $500 million lift to the local economy - a boost sorely needed as rates of infection soar. The blow to travel and tourism from the pandemic has been devastating, with only three in 10 hotels now open in Barcelona. MOMENTUM, INTEREST

The GSMA, which counts 750 operators and 400 more companies in the wider industry as members, scratched this year's event after an exodus by exhibitors. Travel, auto and technology shows quickly followed, forcing organisers to adapt to online formats. Despite initial criticism, the lobby group assuaged its critics by offering refunds and credits towards future shows. It has committed to keeping the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at least until 2024.

Seventy-eight of the top-100 exhibitors had already signed up for next year, the GSMA's Granryd said, a number that could reach the eighties after the event got pushed back to the Mediterranean summer. The delay seeks to buy time to strengthen hygiene measures around a "touchless" event that, in one social distancing feature, will replace tickets with admission using facial recognition technology.

Granryd expressed hope that, by next summer, it will be possible for delegates to take quick COVID-19 tests at their hotel before heading to the event. He also expressed confidence that telecoms bosses would have access to vaccines, now under development, once they become available. The GSMA said it would also move up the Chinese edition of next year's Mobile World Congress, held in Shanghai, to Feb. 23-25 in what amounts to a calendar swap with the main event in Barcelona. (Additional reporting by Inti Landauro; Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan and Tomasz Janowski)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Teams not willing to sell Moyes' transfer targets, says West Ham owner

West Ham United may not sign any more players before the transfer window shuts on Oct. 5 as the bids made for targets named by manager David Moyes have not been accepted, the Premier League clubs co-owner David Sullivan has said. West Ham h...

UPDATE 2-Ruth Bader Ginsburg's coffin arrives at Supreme Court as three days of tributes begin

The United States began three days of tributes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Wednesday, as pallbearers carried her flag-draped coffin into the white marble court building and members of the public lined up to pay their res...

Jurgen Klopp, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann nominated for UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Bayern Munichs Hansi Flick, and RB Leipzigs Julian Nagelsmann were on Wednesday shortlisted for the 2019-2020 UEFA Mens Coach of the Year. UEFA has announced the names of the nominees shortlisted for both 201...

Dip in TB notification from Jan to Aug this yr as against corresponding period of 2019, says govt

Notification of tuberculosis cases in India from January to August this year stood at 11,76,164 as against 16,49,310 cases notified during the corresponding period in 2019, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Lok Sabha o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020