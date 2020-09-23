Left Menu
Broad-based containment zones reduce to 4 in Kolkata

The number of active cases are 1,315 in Hooghly, 1,611 in South 24 Parganas and 1,276 in Howrah districts. Jhargram has earmarked one place in the district as a broad-based containment zone while there is no such area in Paschim Bardhaman district.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:56 IST
With consistent improvement in the discharge rate of COVID-19 patients in West Bengal, the state capital has witnessed a significant reduction in the number of broad-based containment zones, according to official data. The number of such zones in the city has reduced from 20 in mid-August to four on September 22.

A total of 2,02,030 patients have have been cured of the infection in the state increasing the discharge rate to 87.28 per cent as on Tuesday. In the metropolis, 45,262 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far while there are 4,320 active cases at present, the data showed.

As many as 1,607 deaths and nearly 52,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the city till September 22. Currently there are 3,290 broad-based containment zones in the state, according to state government website 'Egiye Bangla'.

An official of the state health department told PTI, "The concept of broad-based containment zones has changed after the easing of lockdown norms. Now only the buildings or the housing complexes in which COVID-19 cases are detected are earmarked as such zones. Strict norms have to be followed in those buildings. "The number appears to be quite high as we are listing specific buildings where COVID-19 patients are found as broad-based containment zones instead of an entire area surrounding such buildings or housing complexes." At present, Purba Bardhaman district has the highest number of broad-based containment zones at 563, followed by Nadia at 561 and Purulia at 511.

There are 808 COVID-19 active cases in Nadia, 697 in Purba Bardhaman and 675 in Purulia, the data showed. A residential complex in Tollygunge locality, two in Rabindra Sarobar and Ballygunge areas, and a slum in Behala's Sakherbazar have been identified as four broad-based containment zones in the city.

Neighbouring North 24 Parganas district has 13 broad- based containment zones. The district has so far accounted for 1,000 deaths, and 40,951 recoveries. Currently, there are 4,283 active cases.

In the adjoining areas of the city, there are 18 such zones in Hooghly district, 49 zones in South 24 Parganas and 60 in Howrah, it said. The number of active cases are 1,315 in Hooghly, 1,611 in South 24 Parganas and 1,276 in Howrah districts.

Jhargram has earmarked one place in the district as a broad-based containment zone while there is no such area in Paschim Bardhaman district. Currently, Jhargram has 185 active cases and 991 patients are fighting the disease in Paschim Bardhaman district.

