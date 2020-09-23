UK to host "human challenge" trials for COVID-19 vaccines - FT

UK to host "human challenge" trials for COVID-19 vaccines - FTReuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:27 IST
The UK will host clinical trials where volunteers would be deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to assess the effectiveness of experimental vaccines, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project.
The government-funded project is expected to begin in January at a quarantine facility in London, the report said. (https://on.ft.com/2G5o0jP)
FT reported that volunteers will be first inoculated with a vaccine and later receive a challenge dose of the coronavirus, without naming the vaccine that would be tested in the project.
