Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid pleads for more doctors, police as coronavirus cases surge

Authorities in Spain's Madrid region on Wednesday requested urgent help to hire hundreds of foreign doctors and reinforce police, as they mulled widening a partial coronavirus lockdown to more areas as cases rise.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:03 IST
Madrid pleads for more doctors, police as coronavirus cases surge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Spain's Madrid region on Wednesday requested urgent help to hire hundreds of foreign doctors and reinforce police, as they mulled widening a partial coronavirus lockdown to more areas as cases rise. The region is the hardest-hit in Spain by a second wave of the coronavirus and has restricted movement between and within some districts that are home to about 850,000 people.

Ignacio Aguado, the deputy head of the regional government, told reporters the region needed 300 doctors from outside the European Union who had worked in the first wave of the pandemic but could not hire them immediately due to complex regulations. He also asked the central government for an additional 222 national police to enforce quarantines and fines in areas under partial lockdown.

On Monday, the region asked central government for help from the army to fight the coronavirus surge in and around the Spanish capital, where the partial lockdown of some poorer areas has prompted protests. "We've decided to formally request logistical help from the military to install (hospital) tents, carry out tests and disinfection tasks in each of the areas under restrictions," Aguado said on Wednesday.

Residents in the mostly lower-income neighborhoods where infection rates are highest say the measures are inefficient and unfair. "The battle against the virus is not in confining, it is in primary healthcare, where we can test for the positive and negative so we can confine the people who are truly infected," said retiree Nieves Marcos from the Usera area, one of those under partial lockdown.

Regional health data showed on Tuesday the number of areas with contagion rates exceeding 1,000 per 100,000 people had grown by nearly 50% to 53. Officials said restrictions could be widened after a review this week and have not ruled out tougher measures. Madrid accounts for about a third of coronavirus cases in Spain and has the highest share of hospital capacity occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Spain's cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus infections has spiked since the end of a nationwide lockdown in late June and stands at 682,267 - the highest in Western Europe. More than 30,900 people have died of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Italian 30-year yield hits record low, more stimulus awaited

Italys 30-year government bond yield hit a record low and the benchmark 10-year yield neared an all-time low on Wednesday as the risk of a snap election there faded, while broader focus was on weak business activity readings. Euro zone busi...

Wedding gown of UK's Princess Beatrice goes on show

The gown worn by Britains Princess Beatrice at her scaled down wedding two months ago goes on display to the public on Thursday at Windsor Castle where her secret marriage took place. Beatrice, Queen Elizabeths granddaughter, tied the knot ...

U.S. blacklists individuals, entities linked to leader of Russia's IRA

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said it imposed sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the leader and financier of the Internet Research Agency IRA, a Russian troll farm.The Treasury in a statement said it imposed sanctio...

Egyptian orchestra for visually-impaired women resumes concerts amid coronavirus

Egypts Al Nour Wal Amal light and hope chamber orchestra, a music group of visually-impaired women, has faced many challenges over the decades, yet none was like this years pandemic. After months without playing, the orchestra members resum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020