6,622 COVID-19 patients treated at AIIMS' COVID Centres till Sept 19: Govt

As many as 6,622 COVID-19 patients have been treated at AIIMS' COVID Centres -- the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) in Delhi and the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Haryana's Jhajjar -- till September 19, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Also, 2,184 patients have availed treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital, 1,362 at the Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, and 3,458 at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the national capital till September 21, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.

He was responding to a question on the number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi who were or are being treated in hospitals under the central government. As far as beds for coronavirus patients are concerned, the minister said Safdarjung Hospital has 276 beds, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital has 164, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has 227, while the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (JPNATC and NCI) has 1,515 beds.

Daily census of patients and vacancy position of beds are routinely and regularly monitored for ensuring the availability of beds to patients during the pandemic in these hospitals, he said in reply to a query about steps taken by the government for ensuring the availability of beds to patients in such hospitals and their real-time monitoring. Hospital funds are being utilised for purchasing medical equipment, drugs and general store items for COVID-19 wards/ICU patient care services, Choubey said. To a question on measures taken by the government for post-COVID care of patients, he said as far as the central government hospitals in Delhi are concerned, post-COVID follow up clinics have been started for providing care to discharged patients of coronavirus wards.