Left Menu
Development News Edition

200,000 dead as Trump vilifies science, prioritizes politics

They have tried to muzzle scientists who dispute the administration's rosy spin. Just last week, Trump described Dr. Robert Redfield, a virologist and head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as "confused" because he said a vaccine was not likely to be widely available to the general public until summer or fall of 2021.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:29 IST
200,000 dead as Trump vilifies science, prioritizes politics
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

With the nation's COVID-19 death toll at 200,000, President Donald Trump is engaged in an ongoing war against his administration's own scientists. Over the past six months, the Trump administration has prioritized politics over science at key moments, refusing to follow expert advice that might have contained the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease, COVID-19, it causes. Trump and his people have routinely dismissed experts' assessments of the gravity of the pandemic, and of the measures needed to bring it under control. They have tried to muzzle scientists who dispute the administration's rosy spin.

Just last week, Trump described Dr. Robert Redfield, a virologist and head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as "confused" because he said a vaccine was not likely to be widely available to the general public until summer or fall of 2021. Trump, without evidence, said it could be ready before the election. While there is no indication that Trump's desperation for a vaccine has affected the science or safety of the process, his insistence that one would be ready before the election is stoking mistrust in the very breakthrough he hopes will help his reelection.

The Trump vs. science dynamic has been evident from the very beginning. In late January, after the virus had first emerged in Wuhan, China, the CDC launched its emergency operations center. What was needed, epidemiologists said, was aggressive public education and contact tracing to identify and isolate the first cases before the disease spread got out of control.

Instead, Trump publicly played down the virus in those crucial first weeks, even though he privately acknowledged the seriousness of the threat. "I wanted to always play it down," the president told journalist Bob Woodward in March.

By mid-March, hospitals in New York and elsewhere were deluged with patients and storing bodies in refrigerated trucks. On March 31, the nation was still grappling to understand the scope of the pandemic. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stood next to the president to explain jaw-dropping death projections. The doctors said unless the country adopted masks, practiced distancing and kept businesses closed there would be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths.

They stressed that if the U.S. adopted strict measures, the deaths could remain under 100,000. "We would hope that we could keep it under that," Trump said then.

Still, instead of issuing a national mask mandate, the Trump administration within weeks posted its "Opening Up America Again" plan. The CDC began developing a thick document of guidelines to help decision-making about reopening. But the White House thought the guidelines too strict. They "would never see the light of day," CDC scientists were told.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur highway gets flooded

A discharge of water from a dam led to the flooding of a stretch of Mumbai-Nagpur Highway in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said. The Bor Dahegaon irrigation project is filled to the capacity after almost ten y...

Mathura: BKU activists protest against erratic power supply to farmers

Some activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU on Wednesday started an indefinite protest here against the alleged erratic power supply causing difficulties for the farmers. According to the district president of the union, Raj Kumar Tomar...

Passage Exercise between Australian, Indian Navy underway in East Indian Ocean

The Passage Exercise PASSEX between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indian Navy is underway in the East Indian Ocean region, said a spokesperson of the Indian Navy on Wednesday. PASSEX underway between the Royal Australian Navy and the I...

Fauci: Scientists may know about vaccine by Dec

Dr Anthony Fauci says by the end of this year government scientists should know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19. Fauci is among top officials testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020