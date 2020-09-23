EU close to concluding preliminary talks with Novavax on COVID vaccine supply - source

EU close to concluding preliminary talks with Novavax on COVID vaccine supply - sourceReuters | Brussels | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:40 IST
Brussels is close to wrapping up preliminary talks with U.S. vaccine maker Novavax for its potential COVID-19 shot, an EU source involved in the negotiations said, as the bloc ramps up its push in the global race to secure supplies.
The move is meant to expand to seven the portfolio of vaccines the 27-country bloc, with a population of 450 million, wants to secure. It would bring doses potentially available to EU countries to more than 2 billion.
