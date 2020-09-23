Himachal governor's ADC tests positive for coronavirus

Himachal Raj Bhavan has suspended its activities as Governor Bandaru Dattatraya's ADC tested positive for coronavirus, an official said

The Raj Bhavan suspended all activities after ADC (Military) Kumar Gaurav tested positive for the virus, Private Secretary to Governor Kailas Nagesh said on Wednesday

Nagesh told PTI that the other staff underwent testing and found coronavirus negative. However, the entire staff at the Raj Bhavan has been directed to remain quarantined for a week as a precautionary measure, he added.