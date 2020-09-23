Ahmedabad records 185 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Ahmedabad's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 35,488 with 185 new cases being reported on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said. With three more COVID-19 patients dying, the death toll in the district reached 1,807, it said.

A total of 29,494 patients have been discharged in the district so far. 129 patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday, the department said in its release. Ahmedabad city reported 160 new cases while the rural parts reported 25 cases.

All the three deaths were reported in the city. Also, out of 129 recoveries, 100 were in Ahmedabad city and 29 in the rural parts.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta, who is in- charge of management of COVID-19 situation in Ahmedabad city, said the civic body has set up over 100 testing kiosks across all the seven city zones to "test one and test all". Anybody can walk into these kiosks and get tested for the virus free of cost. A similar facility has been set up in over 80 urban health centres, he said.

Masks and social distancing are mandatory, but a large number of people have been seen ignoring these precautions, he said. Gupta also appealed people not to eat in groups.

As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city has 3,630 active coronavirus cases, highest 664 of them in the west zone, followed by the north-west zone with 607 cases..