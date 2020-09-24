Germany declares regions in 11 European countries high coronavirus risk
Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 01:10 IST
Germany added regions in 11 European countries to the list of destinations it classifies as coronavirus risk zones, dealing a further blow to hopes for a revival of tourism as many countries brace for a possible second wave of the pandemic.
Regions newly listed by the Robert Koch Institute health agency included major tourist destinations such as the French regions of Centre-Val de Loire, Brittany and Normandy, as well as the coastal region Lika-Senj in Croatia and the upland Primorsko-notranjska region in Slovenia. The Irish, Portuguese and Danish capitals, the Dutch province of Utrecht, Austria's state of Vorarlberg, most of the Czech Republic, Gyor county in Western Hungary and Romania's Covasna county were also listed.
Listing as a risk area is typically followed by the Foreign Ministry advising against non-essential travel to the region in question. Germany warns against travel to regions within the European Union where the rate of COVID-19 infections exceeds the level of 50 per 100,000 population in a week.
