Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A top U.S. health official told a Senate committee that he expects COVID-19 vaccinations to take place over many months and that most Americans could be vaccinated by July of 2021 at the latest, while Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday kicked off a final 60,000-person trial of a single-shot vaccine. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 01:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 01:48 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A top U.S. health official told a Senate committee that he expects COVID-19 vaccinations to take place over many months and that most Americans could be vaccinated by July of 2021 at the latest, while Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday kicked off a final 60,000-person trial of a single-shot vaccine.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * The French government is expected to unveil a new colour-coded map of regions where the coronavirus situation is deteriorating, paving the way for local authorities to tighten restrictions, in Paris in particular.

* Switzerland has quarantined the entire undergraduate body of one of its premier hospitality management schools, following a COVID-19 outbreak linked to one or more parties. * Germany added regions in 11 European countries to the list of destinations it classifies as coronavirus risk zones, dealing a further blow to hopes for a revival of tourism as many countries brace for a possible second wave of infections.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Organisers of the delayed Tokyo Olympics will require COVID-19 tests for non-Japanese athletes and other participants upon arrival.

* Indonesia reported 4,465 new cases on Wednesday, its biggest daily rise. * Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria is considering easing curbs sooner than previously flagged, as the two-week average of new infections in Melbourne dropped below 30.

AMERICAS * New York City officials said they were working to address a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of Brooklyn and Queens that was raising "a lot of concern."

* Canada's Liberal government promised major new investments and policy initiatives to help the country recover from the pandemic, saying "this is not the time for austerity". MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates reported its highest daily number of infections since the start of the pandemic at 1,083 new cases. * Ethiopia has agreed to buy 1.5 million testing kits that will be made at a factory there that has been newly built by China's BGI Group.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday began a 60,000-person trial of an experimental single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that, if proven effective, could simplify distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals requiring two doses.

* Britain will host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported. * Brussels is close to wrapping up preliminary talks with U.S. vaccine maker Novavax for its potential COVID-19 shot.

* The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told a U.S. Senate hearing that the agency will vet the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, downplaying the role of the Trump administration in its authorization process. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Shares fell and the dollar traded near two-month highs as data reaffirmed lingering concerns that new restrictions to counter coronavirus infections will hurt the economic recovery. * U.S. business activity cooled in September, with gains at factories offset by a retreat at services industries, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy as the third quarter draws to a close and COVID-19 lingers.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oil-trading bribery probe widens with new U.S. charges, guilty pleas

U.S. prosecutors charged a former U.S. employee of a Swiss energy trading firm with bribery and a Florida company pleaded guilty to bribery as a probe into corruption in energy trading widened in the United States.Authorities in the United ...

IMF official warns coronavirus will weigh on some economies for years

The coronavirus crisis is lasting longer than expected and it will take some countries years to return to growth, the No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. The Fund has provided some 90 billion in total financ...

Ivory Coast to free opposition leader's allies in pre-vote peace gesture, spokesman says

Seeking to calm tensions in Ivory Coast ahead of a presidential election, the authorities plan to release associates of opposition leader Guillaume Soro who have been held in detention for months, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. P...

Wells Fargo CEO sorry for 'insensitive comment' on diversity

Wells Fargo Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf has apologized for making insensitive remarks around race and diversity, seeking to quell a row over his references to a shortage of talent among minority groups. Reuters reported on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020