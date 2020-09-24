Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Canada entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and cases continued to rise across the hard-hit Latin American region, while a raft of lacklustre data from major global economies revived concerns about the resilience of an economic recovery. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and cases continued to rise across the hard-hit Latin American region, while a raft of lackluster data from major global economies revived concerns about the resilience of an economic recovery.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with a state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump said he may or may not approve any new, more stringent FDA standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine.

* Mexico's death toll rose to 74,949 on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, while Brazil recorded 33,281 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours. * Canada "is at a crossroads" as a second wave emerges in four large provinces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding that, "we're on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring."

EUROPE * German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier became the country's second cabinet member to enter quarantine, while data showed that confirmed cases increased by 2,143 to 278,070.

* Germany added regions in 11 European countries to the list of destinations it classifies as coronavirus risk zones. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's Victoria state said the number of new daily infections was close to a three-month low, buoying hopes that restrictions will be eased sooner than expected. * Indonesia reported 4,465 new cases on Wednesday, its biggest daily rise.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel's cabinet decided to tighten the lockdown after PM Benjamin Netanyahu voiced alarm that a surge in infections was pushing the nation to "the edge of the abyss", the YNet news site said.

* The United Arab Emirates reported its highest daily number of infections since the start of the pandemic at 1,083 new cases. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Johnson & Johnson began a 60,000-person trial of an experimental single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that, if proven effective, could simplify the distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals requiring two doses. * Britain will host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The coronavirus crisis is lasting longer than expected and it will take some countries years to return to growth, the No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund said.

* U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers vowed to keep interest rates near zero, while business activity cooled in September, with gains at factories offset by a retreat at services industries. * Eurozone business growth ground to a halt this month as fresh restrictions to quell a resurgence in infections slammed the services industry into reverse.

* Some Bank of Japan board members warned a resurgence in the pandemic could delay economic recovery and destabilize its banking system by pushing more companies under, minutes from the bank's July rate review showed. * Chinese consumers are slowly opening their wallets again - but the hard days of lockdowns still weigh on many shell-shocked lower-income households, who prefer to hold on to their cash.

