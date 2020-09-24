Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada 'bets the farm' on big spending as second wave threatens economic recovery

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:31 IST
Canada 'bets the farm' on big spending as second wave threatens economic recovery

Canada's vow to double down on pandemic-related spending to keep the economic recovery under way in the face of a second wave of COVID-19 infections will support activity but raises questions over the burgeoning deficit, economists say.

The Liberal government on Wednesday made sweeping promises of major new investments and policy initiatives saying "this is not the time for austerity", while giving few details on how those plans would be financed and at what cost. An economic update, including fiscal projections, will be released later this fall, it said.

"It seems like they've bet the farm and doubled down on spending," said Ian Lee, associate professor of management at Ottawa's Carleton University. "The commitments certainly suggest that the budget deficit is going to become much larger." In a rare national address, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has entered a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and warned the country was on the brink of a surge in cases if people did not follow public health guidelines.

The government has already spent billions on pandemic aid, pushing this fiscal year's forecast deficit to C$343.2 billion ($256.5 billion), which at about 16% of GDP is the largest shortfall since World War Two. New measures since then will likely tack another C$30 billion onto that, while next fiscal year's deficit could be around C$200 billion, Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note on Wednesday.

"Massive support programs currently underway won't fully roll off next year and, even as some do, there will be more spending to fill some of the void," Porter said in the note. ALL HANDS ON DECK

The so-called Speech from the Throne included the big-ticket pledges of a national prescription drug plan and universal childcare. But economists say some of these programs could be more aspirational than immediate as Ottawa keeps some powder dry to fight the pandemic. "If we don't survive the short term, there is no sense worrying about the medium to longer term. It’s all hands on deck," said Craig Wright, chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.

Still, an "activist approach to fiscal policy" could bolster the economy, leading to stronger-than-expected GDP growth in 2021 and 2022, said Stephen Brown, chief Canada economist at Capital Economics in a note. While supporting the economy is seen as a priority in the short-term, economists look for the fall fiscal update to provide some indication of when debt will peak.

"All deficits are not created equal," said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets. "When you're in such a deep hole and you're facing a pandemic head-on, most Canadians seem to be alright with spending." "Where you start to get broader disagreement is: what happens when the economy has healed? Will these initiatives transition into structural deficits and that's where you really have a lot of concern," Mendes said.

For Carleton's Lee, the spectre of a shift from emergency measures to a larger structural deficit is very real and something he fears markets will not take lightly. "What this throne speech is signaling is that this is not going to be temporary. They are transforming the temporary deficit into a structural permanent deficit," he said. ($1 = 1.3379 Canadian dollars)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

OkCredit unveils 'TaiyaarHainHum' anthem, a tribute to small businesses in India

New Delhi India, September 24 ANIDigpu OkCredit - Digital India ka Digital BahiKhata, has unveiled their anthem TaiyaarHainHum dedicated to local businesses of India, during the difficult times of pandemic. TaiyaarHainHum is also an endeavo...

UK's Sunak unveils new job support scheme; warns he cannot save every business

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a new jobs support scheme on Thursday that would help firms employ people on shorter hours, but warned he could not save every business or job.The government will directly support the wages of ...

Cricket-Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies aged 59

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday, Indian broadcaster Star India reported. He was 59.Jones, regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, was part of Australias World Cup-winning team in 198...

As COVID surges, UK unveils plans to save jobs

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday a new jobs support scheme that would help firms keep people employed but on shorter hours, as he warned he could not save every business or role. Rishi Sunak had ruled out a wholesa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020