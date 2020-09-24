COVID-19 affected woman delivers quadruplets in UP's Gorakhpur, one baby on ventilator

Left Menu
A coronavirus positive woman delivered four babies at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, officials said on Thursday. The principal said such cases are very rare and delivery is also quite challenging. However, the mother and three of the newborns are healthy with the samples of all four babies sent to the microbiology department for coronavirus test.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 24-09-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A coronavirus positive woman delivered four babies at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, officials said on Thursday. "While three babies are healthy, the fourth one is on a ventilator. The mother is also healthy," BRD Medical College Principal Ganesh Kumar said.

The 26-year-old woman, a resident of Deoria district's Gauri Bazar, reached the medical college's trauma centre on Tuesday night and tested positive there. With the efficient team of doctors and paramedical staff, the woman delivered the quadruplets on Wednesday, he said.

As per the doctors, the delivery was premature and the weight of the four babies is between 980 grams to 1.5 kg. The mother is feeding three babies while one is on ventilator support. The principal said such cases are very rare and delivery is also quite challenging.

However, the mother and three of the newborns are healthy with the samples of all four babies sent to the microbiology department for coronavirus test.

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

