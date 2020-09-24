Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia diagnosed with dengue
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, a day after he was hospitalised due to COVID-19, sources said here. They said the deputy CM's platelet count has also dropped. Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:25 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, a day after he was hospitalised due to COVID-19, sources said here. They said the deputy CM's platelet count has also dropped.
Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection. He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- Delhi
- COVID
- Jai Prakash Narayan
- LNJP) Hospital
ALSO READ
Man arrested for supplying duplicate personal protective apparatus in Delhi
Delhi Metro resumes services on Blue and Pink lines
Blue Line, Pink Line of Delhi Metro resume services after 171-day COVID hiatus
45,288 applications received from intl passengers at Delhi airport portal for quarantine exemption
Delhi man hangs himself in Noida park