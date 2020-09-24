Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,834 fresh cases push Delhi's coronavirus tally to over 2.60 lakh; death toll mounts to 5,123

The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 31,125 from 30,836 the previous day, it said. Delhi recorded 3,714 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the tally in the city mounted to over 2.56 lakh while the death toll rose to 5,087.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:51 IST
3,834 fresh cases push Delhi's coronavirus tally to over 2.60 lakh; death toll mounts to 5,123

With 3,834 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the tally in the national capital rose to over 2.60 lakh while the death toll rose to 5,123, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected after more than 59,183 tests were conducted the previous day, they said.

Thirty-six new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,123, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 31,125 from 30,836 the previous day, it said.

Delhi recorded 3,714 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the tally in the city mounted to over 2.56 lakh while the death toll rose to 5,087. On Thursday, the total number of cases climbed to 2,60,623.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,059 from 1,987 on Wednesday. The positivity rate on Thursday stood at 6.48 per cent while the recovery rate was 86.09 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at 1.97 per cent.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and the corresponding fresh cases reported ranged from 24,198 tests (resulting in 2,312 positive cases) on September 1 to 59,580 tests (3,714 cases) on September 23.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Thursday stood at 49,369 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9,814, in all adding to 59,183 total tests, according to the bulletin. The number of tests done per million as on Thursday was over 1,45,079 while the total number of tests stood at over 27,56,516 lakh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management.

Since August 18, daily positive cases have once again been coming in four-figure counts in the city. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,810 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,784 are vacant.

It said 1,658 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The bulletin said 2,24,375 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation on Thursday rose to 17,995 from 17,834 the previous day..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UAE, Israeli cyber chiefs discuss joining forces to combat common threats

The United Arab Emirates and Israel share threats to their national online networks, the Israeli cyber-security chief said on Thursday in a rare public discussion of potential cooperation with his counterpart following the normalisation of ...

Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer Sivasankar appears

The National Investigation Agency probing the gold smuggling case in Kerala on Thursday questioned suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar for nine hours, two months after he was quizzed by the agency twice in connection with the sensatio...

UK 'Love Island' star calls for revenge porn threats to be made a crime

A British reality TV star who became a victim of revenge porn urged the government on Thursday to introduce a law making it a crime to threaten to share intimate images or videos.Ive been a victim of revenge porn twice ... and it was one of...

Rahul smashes second IPL hundred to fire KXIP to 206/3

K L Rahul smashed his second IPL hundred to fire Kings XI Punjab to 2063 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on ThursdayRahul, who was dropped by RCB skipper Virat Kohli twice, slammed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, highest score by an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020