Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to hold jet output stable in face of crisis warnings -sources

After cutting output of its best-selling A320neo single-aisle jet at the start of the crisis, the European planemaker has subjected its targets to a fresh internal review as a second wave of COVID-19 prompts new government restrictions in Europe. But although it has prepared a fallback scenario for further trimming its monthly output of 40 A320neos, down from 60 before the crisis, output is seen holding the line for the time being.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 20:57 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to hold jet output stable in face of crisis warnings -sources
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Airbus is set to reaffirm its main aircraft production rates, despite warnings that the coronavirus crisis will be deeper and longer than first expected, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. After cutting output of its best-selling A320neo single-aisle jet at the start of the crisis, the European planemaker has subjected its targets to a fresh internal review as a second wave of COVID-19 prompts new government restrictions in Europe.

But although it has prepared a fallback scenario for further trimming its monthly output of 40 A320neos, down from 60 before the crisis, output is seen holding the line for the time being. "There are no signs of slowing; the contrary in fact," a senior industry source said of the A320neo output.

The preliminary decision is good news for hundreds of suppliers at risk from volatility in output rates. But it puts pressure on Airbus to keep up deliveries and find homes for some 170 jets already waiting for ailing airlines to collect them. In a letter to staff last week, Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury warned the crisis was deepening.

Falling demand, combined with billions of dollars of cash tied up in undelivered jets, has prompted a debate on whether to trim production rates by a handful of jets per month. Although Airbus has expressed confidence in its goals, it had left itself some flexibility after telling staff in May it could make fresh cuts to tackle a second wave.

OUTPUT DILEMMA Contributing to pressure for a new cut, around 30 of the jets due in 2021 belong to lessors who have yet to find an airline able to take them, Ascend by Cirium data shows.

Several others do have a home, but questions remain over whether their designated operators will survive the winter. Airbus has used a mixture of negotiations and legal warnings to keep deliveries relatively buoyant since the crisis began, but those tactics are running their course as airlines face a tough winter without the reserves generated in a normal summer.

"Production rates are too high," another senior source said. Arguments against cutting reflect the stakes involved when jetmakers adjust an already fragile manufacturing base.

The fear is that an order to speed or slow down, even by a few jets a month, could send a whipsaw effect through the supply chain violent enough to drive some small firms out of business. Airbus also wants to keep its production system in shape to respond whenever the crisis ends, although there is little relief for wide-body output which has already been revised downwards.

Jet traders say the acid test for Airbus' bid to stabilise output will be whether the majority of cash-starved airlines will be able to find financing for next year's deliveries. Funds are slowly returning for airlines with the strongest finances, but many airlines are struggling to find support and are seen likely to draw on European government export credits.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UAE, Israeli cyber chiefs discuss joining forces to combat common threats

The United Arab Emirates and Israel share threats to their national online networks, the Israeli cyber-security chief said on Thursday in a rare public discussion of potential cooperation with his counterpart following the normalisation of ...

Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS officer Sivasankar appears

The National Investigation Agency probing the gold smuggling case in Kerala on Thursday questioned suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar for nine hours, two months after he was quizzed by the agency twice in connection with the sensatio...

UK 'Love Island' star calls for revenge porn threats to be made a crime

A British reality TV star who became a victim of revenge porn urged the government on Thursday to introduce a law making it a crime to threaten to share intimate images or videos.Ive been a victim of revenge porn twice ... and it was one of...

Rahul smashes second IPL hundred to fire KXIP to 206/3

K L Rahul smashed his second IPL hundred to fire Kings XI Punjab to 2063 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on ThursdayRahul, who was dropped by RCB skipper Virat Kohli twice, slammed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, highest score by an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020