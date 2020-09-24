Left Menu
New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm.

. DES62 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 76 deaths, 1,793 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Seventy-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 1,793 new infections surfaced, taking the state’s case tally to 1,05,220.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 21:50 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm. . DEL52 PB-FARMERS-2NDLD PROTEST Farm Bills: 'Rail roko' agitation starts in Punjab, train services suspended Chandigarh/New Delhi: Farmers squatted on the tracks in Punjab on Thursday, beginning a three-day "rail roko" agitation against the farm Bills as the Railways suspended several trains to avoid any untoward incident. .

DES59 PB-HR-FARMERS-STRIKE Farm bills: Punjab, Haryana farmers to go on strike tomorrow Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana will go on a strike on Friday in protest against the contentious farm bills that were passed in the Parliament. . DES55 PB-FARM-BILLS-HARSIMRAT 'Kicked' chair when Centre decided to bring farm Bills in Parliament: Harsimrat Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda): Days after resigning from the Union cabinet, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said she “kicked” her chair as she felt it was a “shame” to continue as a minister after the Centre decided to bring farm Bills in Parliament. .

DES56 PB-FARMERS-AMARINDER Ready to lead fight against farm bills: Amarinder Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he is ready to lead the political fight against the three “anti-farmer” bills passed in Parliament. . DES62 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 76 deaths, 1,793 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Seventy-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 1,793 new infections surfaced, taking the state’s case tally to 1,05,220. .

DES60 HR-VIRUS-CASES 22 deaths, 1,698 fresh virus cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana on Thursday reported 22 more coronavirus deaths as 1,698 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 1,18,554. . DES44 HR-FARMERS-BJP Upcoming procurement season will expose Oppn lies on farm Bills: Haryana BJP chief Chandigarh: Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar on Thursday said the Opposition's “lies” on the Centre's farm reforms will be nailed during the upcoming crop procurement season beginning next week. .

DES43 UP-VIRUS-WOMAN-DELIVERY COVID-19 affected woman delivers quadruplets in UP's Gorakhpur, one baby on ventilator Gorakhpur (UP): A coronavirus positive woman delivered four babies at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, officials said on Thursday. DES41 UP-CRIME-POSTERS Crime against women: UP authorities to display pictures of accused at road crossings Lucknow: The authorities in Uttar Pradesh will put up posters carrying pictures of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at prominent road crossings in the state. . DES28 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES UP records 4,674 fresh COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,84,277 on Thursday with 4,674 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 5,366 as 67 more people succumbed to the disease. .

DES5 UP-FARM MAYAWATI Centre should have taken farmers into confidence before taking decision on farm bills:Mayawati Lucknow: Amidst protests over farm bills, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said it would have been better if the Centre had taken the decision on bringing the legislation after consulting farmers. . DES18 UP-AMU-VIOLENCE-CASES AMU students demand review of cases filed for Dec 15 campus violence Aligarh (UP): Aligarh Muslim University students have demanded a reinvestigation into the December 15 campus violence during an anti-CAA protest and a review of the cases filed against some of them in a week after that, saying they were booked on "flippant grounds". .

DES45 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Record 1981 new COVID cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,981 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1.23 lakh on Thursday, the Health Department said. . DES14 UKD-VIRUS-TOURISTS Uttarakhand eases coronavirus norms for tourists Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has eased coronavirus norms for tourists, exempting them from producing a negative test report on arrival. .

DES53 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 684 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 13 patients succumb to infection Dehradun: As many as 684 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the state's pandemic tally to 44,404 while 13 more infected people died at different hospitals, the government health bulletin stated. . DES35 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 136 fresh cases Shimla: Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 145, while 136 fresh cases took the state tally to 13,192..

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

