New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm. . DEL52 PB-FARMERS-2NDLD PROTEST Farm Bills: 'Rail roko' agitation starts in Punjab, train services suspended Chandigarh/New Delhi: Farmers squatted on the tracks in Punjab on Thursday, beginning a three-day "rail roko" agitation against the farm Bills as the Railways suspended several trains to avoid any untoward incident. .

DES59 PB-HR-FARMERS-STRIKE Farm bills: Punjab, Haryana farmers to go on strike tomorrow Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana will go on a strike on Friday in protest against the contentious farm bills that were passed in the Parliament. . DES55 PB-FARM-BILLS-HARSIMRAT 'Kicked' chair when Centre decided to bring farm Bills in Parliament: Harsimrat Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda): Days after resigning from the Union cabinet, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said she “kicked” her chair as she felt it was a “shame” to continue as a minister after the Centre decided to bring farm Bills in Parliament. .

DES56 PB-FARMERS-AMARINDER Ready to lead fight against farm bills: Amarinder Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he is ready to lead the political fight against the three “anti-farmer” bills passed in Parliament. . DES62 PB-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 76 deaths, 1,793 new cases in Punjab Chandigarh: Seventy-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as 1,793 new infections surfaced, taking the state’s case tally to 1,05,220. .

DES60 HR-VIRUS-CASES 22 deaths, 1,698 fresh virus cases in Haryana Chandigarh: Haryana on Thursday reported 22 more coronavirus deaths as 1,698 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 1,18,554. . DES44 HR-FARMERS-BJP Upcoming procurement season will expose Oppn lies on farm Bills: Haryana BJP chief Chandigarh: Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar on Thursday said the Opposition's “lies” on the Centre's farm reforms will be nailed during the upcoming crop procurement season beginning next week. .

DES43 UP-VIRUS-WOMAN-DELIVERY COVID-19 affected woman delivers quadruplets in UP's Gorakhpur, one baby on ventilator Gorakhpur (UP): A coronavirus positive woman delivered four babies at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, officials said on Thursday. DES41 UP-CRIME-POSTERS Crime against women: UP authorities to display pictures of accused at road crossings Lucknow: The authorities in Uttar Pradesh will put up posters carrying pictures of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at prominent road crossings in the state. . DES28 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES UP records 4,674 fresh COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,84,277 on Thursday with 4,674 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 5,366 as 67 more people succumbed to the disease. .

DES5 UP-FARM MAYAWATI Centre should have taken farmers into confidence before taking decision on farm bills:Mayawati Lucknow: Amidst protests over farm bills, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said it would have been better if the Centre had taken the decision on bringing the legislation after consulting farmers. . DES18 UP-AMU-VIOLENCE-CASES AMU students demand review of cases filed for Dec 15 campus violence Aligarh (UP): Aligarh Muslim University students have demanded a reinvestigation into the December 15 campus violence during an anti-CAA protest and a review of the cases filed against some of them in a week after that, saying they were booked on "flippant grounds". .

DES45 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Record 1981 new COVID cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,981 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1.23 lakh on Thursday, the Health Department said. . DES14 UKD-VIRUS-TOURISTS Uttarakhand eases coronavirus norms for tourists Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has eased coronavirus norms for tourists, exempting them from producing a negative test report on arrival. .

DES53 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 684 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 13 patients succumb to infection Dehradun: As many as 684 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the state's pandemic tally to 44,404 while 13 more infected people died at different hospitals, the government health bulletin stated. . DES35 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 136 fresh cases Shimla: Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 145, while 136 fresh cases took the state tally to 13,192..