Gujarat reports 1408 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,28,949

Gujarat has reported 1,408 new coronavirus cases, 1,510 discharges and 14 deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department. The total number of cases now stands at 1,28,949 in the state.

"Of which, there are 16,354 active cases, 1,09,211 patients were discharged while 3,384 have succumbed to the virus," State Health Department. India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,988 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 91,149 deaths, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)