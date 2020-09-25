Left Menu
Development News Edition

"What do I do with fridge full of food?" French bars rail at COVID shutdown

Civic leaders and business owners in Marseille reacted angrily on Thursday to the closure of bars and restaurants, saying they had not been consulted by the French government which ordered the measures to contain an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 00:35 IST
"What do I do with fridge full of food?" French bars rail at COVID shutdown

Civic leaders and business owners in Marseille reacted angrily on Thursday to the closure of bars and restaurants, saying they had not been consulted by the French government which ordered the measures to contain an upsurge in COVID-19 cases. Health Minister Olivier Veran ordered bars and restaurants in the city to shut for two weeks starting this weekend, after placing Marseille and its surrounds on the Mediterranean coast on the maximum alert level for the spread of the virus.

Local politicians said the step was out of proportion to the risks and would devastate their economy. "There is nothing in the public health situation that justifies this move. I won't allow the people of Marseille to become the victims of political decisions that no one understands," Marseille mayor Michele Rubirola wrote on Twitter.

Marseille city hall sought a 10-day reprieve before it imposes the new measures. At the 13 Coins bar near Marseille's Old Port, in normal times a tourist hotspot, owner Jean Pierre Cotens said he had a refrigerator full of produce for the weekend trade that might now go to waste.

"What do I do with this? Will Mr. Macron be the one who pays for the losses?" he said, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron. "Fingers are automatically being pointed at us bars and restaurants: we're responsible for the rise in COVID cases in Marseille. It's nonsense."

"How and why are we responsible for this, when we do everything to comply with the rules? And despite everything, it's not enough, and now we have to close," Cotens added. Responding to the criticism from Marseille politicians, Veran tweeted that the bar and restaurant closures were designed to protect people in Marseille from the epidemic, and that he had given advance notice to local officials.

Health officials in the city have warned that intensive care capacities are close to overload. Nationally, French health authorities on Wednesday reported 13,072 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo also expressed her disagreement after the government ruled bars and restaurants in the capital will have to close at 10 pm. (Additional reporting by Christian Lowe, Henri-Pierre Andre and Lucien Libert; Editing by Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ivorian men held from Bengaluru for duping Bengal couple of Rs 82 lakh

West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested two Ivorian nationals from Bengaluru on the charge of duping Rs 82 lakh from a couple living in North 24 Parganas district, an official said here. A team of cyber crime sleuths of Bidhannagar Police a...

Paul Selva, once one of Trump's top generals, endorses Biden

Retired General Paul Selva, once one of President Donald Trumps most senior military advisers, is joining a large group of former Pentagon leaders to publicly endorse Democratic candidate Joe Biden for the Nov. 3 presidential election, acco...

Canada government proposes boost to unemployment benefit in move likely to avert election

Canadas government on Thursday proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend, a move that looks set to help the ruling Liberals win a parliamentary confidence v...

Wentworth Season 8 episode 9 recap, when will it be back on Netflix?

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28 this year. The series lovers are happy as it is now on the air every Tuesday after a long wait of over one year.Wentworth Season 8 consists of only 10 episodes. This ongoing seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020