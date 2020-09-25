Left Menu
Rajasthan: Drug control officers appointed to ensure oxygen for COVID-19 patients

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday appointed drug control officers at oxygen production firms and companies to keep a watch on oxygen manufacturing in Jaipur to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen to coronavirus patients.

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday appointed drug control officers at oxygen production firms and companies to keep a watch on oxygen manufacturing in Jaipur to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen to coronavirus patients. As per a statement from the Health Department, Sharma said that serious COVID-19 patients require oxygen for proper treatment and presently, hospitals across Jaipur were in need of more oxygen gas cylinders.

He also said that officers had been appointed to medical gas manufacturer units located in Jaipur. After observation, they will send a report to Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, Assistant Drug Controller (Nodal Officer), Jaipur. "Medical gas manufacturing units established in the district will present daily information to the concerned Drug Control Officer, regarding oxygen production, sales and all other activities occurring in the plant," he added. (ANI)

